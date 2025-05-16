NAI Latter & Blum Announces Rebrand

NEW ORLEANS (press release) — NAI Latter & Blum Commercial Real Estate, a longtime leader in the Gulf South’s commercial real estate market, will officially rebrand as NAI Rampart on June 1. The change aligns the brokerage more closely with its parent company, Rampart/Wurth Holding Inc., a locally owned real estate management, services and investment firm headquartered in New Orleans.

The rebrand reflects strengthened local leadership and reaffirms the firm’s legacy of excellence and trusted client service across Louisiana and the broader Gulf Coast. NAI Rampart remains one of the largest commercial brokerages in the region, offering a full-service platform that includes sales, leasing, valuation and investment services across office, industrial, retail, multifamily and hospitality sectors.

NAI Latter & Blum has been a cornerstone of the Louisiana commercial real estate market for more than 100 years, representing some of the most significant commercial, multifamily and industrial properties and deals in the state. The transition to NAI Rampart follows Rampart/Wurth’s acquisition of NAI Latter & Blum in early 2025, returning the brokerage to Louisiana-based ownership. Under the leadership of industry veterans including Karl Landreneau, Joseph Pappalardo Sr., Michael Ricci and Joseph Pappalardo Jr., the firm is entering a new phase marked by technology, innovation, expanded services and a renewed focus on local expertise.

“NAI Rampart represents strength, continuity and our investment in building a modern brokerage platform,” said Landreneau, director of commercial sales and leasing. “While our name is evolving, our core values — local knowledge, national reach and a relationship-first approach — remain exactly the same.”

NAI Rampart is a proud affiliate of NAI Global, the world’s largest network of independently owned commercial real estate firms, with more than 5,800 professionals in 325 offices across 65 countries and more than $20 billion in commercial real estate transactions annually. This affiliation gives clients the benefit of global reach paired with in-depth local market knowledge.

Rampart/Wurth Holding Inc. is now Louisiana’s largest commercial real estate firm, offering an integrated suite of services through NAI Rampart, Rampart Commercial Property Management, Rampart Multifamily Property Management and Wurth Real Estate Services. The rebrand is part of a broader strategy to unify these entities under one company while investing in technology, recruitment and market expansion across the Southeast. Together, the company offers full-service real estate solutions across the Southeast region.

“This evolution allows us to deepen our roots and broaden our impact,” said Pappalardo Sr., CEO of Rampart/Wurth Holding Inc. “We are doubling down on regional expertise, strategic partnerships and full-service delivery to help clients thrive in every market we serve.”

Since rejoining local ownership, NAI Rampart has rapidly capitalized on its legacy and resources to build momentum, already completing numerous transactions across Louisiana and reinforcing its position as a market leader.

The company’s leadership team, personnel and office locations across the state remain unchanged.

For more information, visit www.rampartcre.com.

About NAI Rampart

As one of Louisiana’s leading commercial real estate advisory firms, NAI Rampart delivers client-focused services backed by more than a century of industry experience. Formerly known as NAI Latter & Blum, the firm continues its legacy of trust and performance under local ownership as part of Rampart/Wurth Holding Inc. With offices across Louisiana, NAI Rampart offers a full-service platform including tenant and owner representation, capital markets and investment services, appraisal and valuation, and corporate advisory services. A proud member of the NAI Global network, NAI Rampart combines deep local expertise with international reach to deliver innovative, data-driven solutions across office, industrial, retail, multifamily and hospitality sectors. For more information, visit www.rampartcre.com.

About Rampart/Wurth Holding Inc.

Rampart/Wurth Holding Inc., through its subsidiaries NAI Rampart Commercial Real Estate (formerly NAI Latter & Blum), Wurth Real Estate Services and Rampart Property Management, is Louisiana’s largest full-service commercial real estate management and services firm. The company specializes in commercial property management, multifamily housing and large-scale real estate solutions. Founded in 1989, the company manages more than 10,000 multifamily units, 1,000 single-family units and 20 million square feet of commercial assets throughout the Gulf South region.

For more information, visit www.rampartmgt.com and www.wurthres.com.