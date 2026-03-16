NABJ President to Keynote Loyola Media Conference. Photo provided by Loyola University of New Orleans.

NEW ORLEANS – Errin Haines, president of the National Association of Black Journalists (NABJ) and editor-at-large of The 19th, will headline “Culture Lens 2026: Media, Identity & the Stories We Tell,” a two-day event at Loyola University exploring how media narratives shape public understanding of race, identity and democracy.

The event will take place March 19-20 at Nunemaker Auditorium on Loyola’s campus and is free and open to the public. Haines will deliver the keynote address March 19 at 4:30 p.m.

Haines who became president of the National Association of Black Journalists in August, is editor-at-large and founding mother of The 19th, the nonprofit, nonpartisan national newsroom dedicated to reporting on women, politics and policy. She is also a political contributor for MSNBC and host of The Amendment podcast.

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Haines is known for her reporting and commentary on the intersection of race, gender and politics. According to Loyola University of New Orleans, her keynote address, “Why Representation Still Matters in 2026: Reframing the Narrative,” will examine how race and identity continue to shape political coverage, media strategy and public trust.

“Errin Haines is one of the most important voices in journalism today,” said Gregory Lee Jr., the Marion M. and John S. Stokes Jr. Visiting Professor in Race and Culture in Media at Loyola and the organizer of Culture Lens 2026. “Her work sits at the intersection of media, representation and democracy, and her perspective is especially relevant as the country grapples with issues of trust, access and equity in the press.”

Gregory Lee Jr. also serves as vice president of the New Orleans Association of Black Journalists, the local chapter of the National Association of Black Journalists.

National Conversation on Press Freedom

Loyola said the event comes amid what organizers describe as a heightened national debate over press access, equity in newsrooms and the role of journalists in democratic accountability.

According to Loyola, Haines has joined leaders within the National Association of Black Journalists in advocating for stronger protections for journalists through the “Not Under Our Watch” initiative, which calls for accountability and press freedom safeguards. Organizers said Haines has cited the arrests of journalists Don Lemon and Georgia Fort while covering an anti-ICE protest at a Minnesota church as examples of what she views as threats to press freedom.

Culture Lens brings together students, journalists, alumni and community members to discuss how storytelling and media coverage shape public narratives. Loyola said the program continues the university’s tradition of hosting speakers and discussions on journalism and media.

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Previous speakers have included journalists such as Marc Spears and leaders of national journalism organizations.

Hosted by Loyola’s School of Communication and Design, the conference highlights the university’s efforts to foster discussion about media ethics, representation and the future of journalism.

About the National Association of Black Journalists NABJ

The National Association of Black Journalists (NABJ) is a nonprofit professional organization dedicated to advocating for Black journalists and supporting diversity, equity and inclusion in newsrooms and media organizations.

Founded in 1975, NABJ provides professional development, networking opportunities and scholarships for journalists and journalism students while working to strengthen representation in media coverage and the journalism workforce. The organization includes thousands of members and local chapters across the United States.

The New Orleans Association of Black Journalists is a 501c(3) organization and serves as the regional chapter of the NAJB. It is dedicated to advocating for Black journalists, supporting journalism students, and fostering diversity and inclusion within newsrooms and media institutions in the region.

About the Loyola College of Music and Media

The Loyola University of New Orleans College of Music and Media is comprised of two schools — the School of Music and Theatre Professions and the School of Communication and Design. Students who choose to study in the college prepare for careers in music, theatre, music industry, graphic design, motion design, UX design, filmmaking, strategy, mass media and more.