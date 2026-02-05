Musical Louisiana Celebrates 18 Years at St. Louis Cathedral

NEW ORLEANS — The Historic New Orleans Collection (HNOC) will co-present the 18th annual Musical Louisiana: America’s Cultural Heritage concert with the Louisiana Philharmonic Orchestra (LPO) and Treme’s Petit Jazz Museum in the St. Louis Cathedral on March 4. Admission is free.

Curated by Alvin Jackson of Treme’s Petit Jazz Museum, the concert will present “Echoes of Innovation” celebrating 19th-century composers and innovators featuring works by Basile Barès, Charles Lucien Lambert, Louis Moreau Gottschalk, Edmond Dédé, Thomas J. Martin and more. According to The Historic New Orleans Collection, the program pairs composers with the civic and cultural pioneers of their era to highlight the interplay between art and society, underscoring that artistic creation is shaped by the world in which it exists.

“Almost eight years after my initial foray into the great world of classical music, I finally met a group of likeminded people who shared my belief that this historic music needed to be properly presented to the public. It is with this combined passion and creative nuances for these Afro-Creoles composers of classical music that has inspired us to do more to bridge the gap between that which for centuries has divided and silenced the world of music in America,” said Jackson.

The GRAMMY® Award–winning Louisiana Philharmonic Orchestra, made up of sixty-seven musicians, will be joined by guest artists Doreen Ketchens, OperaCréole, Oscar Rossignoli and Geovane Santos under the baton of Daniela Candillari.

“This collaboration allows us to honor the brilliant 19th-century Creole innovators whose work laid the foundation for the New Orleans sound we cherish today,” said LPO Executive Director Anwar Nasir. “By bringing these voices to the forefront, we are celebrating the profound truth that our music and our history are inextricably linked.”

Musical Louisiana – Preconcert Talk and Educational Context

Jackson will host a preconcert talk at the HNOC Williams Research Center at 410 Chartres St. ahead of the concert. The discussion, facilitated by historian Jari C. Honora, will begin at 6 p.m. (doors open at 5:30 p.m.) and conclude in time for attendees to walk to the St. Louis Cathedral for the concert.

“Since 2007, Musical Louisiana: America’s Cultural Heritage has showcased Louisiana’s contributions to the world of classical music,” said HNOC President and CEO Daniel Hammer. “By bringing these archival stories to life in the heart of the city, HNOC serves as more than just a repository; HNOC is a vital steward of our shared identity, ensuring that the innovations of the past remain a living source of inspiration for our community today.”

Musical Louisiana is a free, educational concert for music lovers in New Orleans and throughout the state. Dedicated to the study of Louisiana’s contributions to the world of classical music, the award-winning concert series reaches an audience of more than 30,000 individuals through live radio broadcasts and online video streaming. This year’s concert will be streamed live on LPOmusic.com and WLAE.com.

This program is made possible with support from Steinway Piano Gallery of New Orleans and New Orleans Tourism and Cultural Fund. Additional support is provided by the New Orleans City Council–Caesars New Orleans Casino Community Support Grant.

Musical Louisiana is free and open to the public, and no registration is required. Seating at the St. Louis Cathedral will be available on a first-come, first-served basis. Doors for the concert open at 7 p.m. RSVP at www.hnoc.org to receive concert reminders and email updates.