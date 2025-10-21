Museum of Illusions Opens in New Orleans

NEW ORLEANS — The Museum of Illusions has officially opened its doors in the Jax Brewery building at 600 Decatur St., marking the brand’s first location in Louisiana and its newest U.S. attraction. The interactive museum, designed to spark an interest in science, opened to the public on October 17, offering a 9,000-square-foot immersive experience of optical illusions, 3D holograms, thought-provoking exhibits, and interactive illusion rooms.

Immersive Experience Reflects New Orleans Culture

Several never-before-seen installations are inspired by New Orleans’ architecture and musical heritage, including a Jazz Hall “reverse room” and scenes reflecting the charm of Bourbon Street.

“We are thrilled to launch the Museum of Illusions in New Orleans and contribute to the vibrant cultural fabric of the city,” said Kim Schaefer, CEO of Museum of Illusions. Schaefer, who joined the company as chief executive officer in April 2024, has extensive experience leading both public and private equity-backed organizations. “With its historic architecture, iconic landmarks, and rich artistic heritage, New Orleans is the perfect location for our expanding collection of immersive museums.”

According to Schaefer, the French Quarter was a natural fit for the brand’s newest location. “We selected New Orleans because of its beauty, charm, and history, and the pedestrian-friendly French Quarter is a perfect fit. We were thrilled to find space in the Jax Brewery building, which is such an iconic landmark. New Orleans tourism is thriving, and the locals are also within our target demographic. We’ve had our eye on New Orleans for a number of years, and we are so excited to open our museum here on October 17.”

“Our team thoughtfully incorporated elements of New Orleans’ rich culture, architecture, and musical heritage into the design process,” Schaefer added. “The city’s iconic jazz scene, vibrant colors, and distinctive style served as inspiration for some of our exhibits. As we become part of the New Orleans community, we were inspired by our neighbors and look forward to developing lasting partnerships with local organizations, artists, and cultural institutions in the future.”

Science Made Fun

Museum of Illusions New Orleans features more than 80 exhibits designed to teach visitors about vision, perception, and the human brain. “Every illusion is rooted in science — principles of math, physics, psychology, and biology that explain how the brain processes what it sees,” said Schaefer. “The museum is intentionally educational, offering an engaging way to explore STEM topics through play and exploration. The museum has been awarded STEM.org’s Accredited Educational Experience Trustmark and has been named a top 5% ‘Best in STEM’ organization for 2024–2025.”

Spanning four continents in 26 countries, Museum of Illusions is the world’s largest and fastest-growing brand of privately owned museums. “Today’s audiences are looking for meaningful entertainment — something that sparks emotion, curiosity, and creativity,” said Schaefer. “Museum of Illusions really speaks to that; it’s the antidote to passive scrolling and screen fatigue. New Orleans’ iconic riverfront, rich history, vibrant culture, and world-famous music scene make it such a natural fit for our brand’s U.S. growth. We feel that we will add a fresh interactive layer to the city’s tourism mix, giving visitors a new way to connect with the creativity and spirit that makes New Orleans so special.”

“The concept first came to life in 2015 in Croatia, built around the idea of combining fun with learning,” she continued. “The original Zagreb location showed just how powerful the curiosity of the mind can be when people get to see and experience it firsthand. Now ten years later, we’ve grown rapidly and expanded to iconic cities including New York, Paris, Dubai, Istanbul, Toronto, and now New Orleans. The experience resonates across cultures and age groups because it taps into something universal: the desire to be surprised, to understand, and to share experiences. We’re incredibly proud of how far Museum of Illusions has come in just a decade and we’re even more excited about where we’ll go next.”

Museum Hours and Tickets

Museum of Illusions New Orleans is open Sunday through Thursday from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. and Friday and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m., with final admission one hour before closing. Tickets can be purchased in advance at www.moineworleans.com. The museum also offers group outings, special events, team-building activities, and field trips.

About the Museum of Illusions

Museum of Illusions New Orleans is part of the global Museum of Illusions Group, the largest and fastest-growing chain of private museums in the world. The unique concept offers all age groups an interactive experience where mind-blowing exhibits play tricks on the minds of visitors and show them the exciting science behind illusions. With over 60 locations across 26 countries, Museum of Illusions continues to grow and share the fascinating world of illusions with curious minds all over the world.