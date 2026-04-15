NEW ORLEANS (press release) – Munivestor, Inc., a New Orleans-based online financial marketplace connecting cities to the capital they need and investors with opportunities to fund real projects, announced its integration with Ownera’s SuperApps Platform, giving municipalities on its platform direct access to a global network of institutional investors.

The U.S. municipal bond market funds the infrastructure of schools, roads, water systems, clean energy and affordable housing. More than $4 trillion in outstanding municipal securities reflects decades of public investment, with a market record of $516 billion issued in 2025. Yet the traditional model for bringing those bonds to market has underserved the majority of the 50,000 plus municipalities eligible to participate.

Munivestor is reinventing the $4 trillion municipal bond market to create better access to capital for municipal governments by enabling them to raise capital directly from investors of all sizes, in coordination with their key advisors and regulated market partners. The company’s unique combination of traditional processes and modern financial technology offers cities a capital markets experience unavailable in today’s municipal marketplace. Resulting in enhanced issuer control, investor access, and capital flows to the school construction, clean energy, affordable housing, and resilient infrastructure projects that communities everywhere depend on.

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“Municipal finance hasn’t kept pace with the capital needs of American cities,” said Damon Burns, Founder & CEO of Munivestor, Inc. “The traditional model works for large issuers, but the majority of municipalities need something different — lower costs, broader investor access, and a transparent process built for how markets actually work today. Through Ownera’s SuperApps Platform, Munivestor is now accessible to institutional investors across a global financial network that already processes over $5 billion in monthly trading volume.”

All bond offerings on the Munivestor platform are conducted in accordance with applicable federal securities laws through a registered broker-dealer partner, ensuring full regulatory compliance throughout the issuance process.

Ami Ben David, founder & CEO of Ownera, commented, “Munivestor demonstrates the breadth of what the SuperApps Platform is designed to enable. This isn’t just another asset class on the network – it’s proof that institutional-grade tokenization infrastructure can serve markets that traditional models have underserved for decades. Every SuperApp deployed on the platform expands the opportunity set for every participant already connected. That’s the network effect we’re building.”

- Partner Content - Besselman Wealth Planners For over 50 years, Besselman Wealth Planners has been helping individuals, families, and businesses in the Greater New Orleans area navigate the financial markets.... Read More

Municipalities, investors, and bond advisors can visit munivestor.io to get started. Participants on Ownera’s network can access Munivestor directly through the SuperApps Platform at superapps.ownera.io.