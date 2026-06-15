Daniel Almendra – Mullin Names New Regional Operations Manager. Photo provided by Mullin.

NEW ORLEANS – Mullin, a commercial and industrial landscape services company based in St. Rose and providing services across Louisiana and the Gulf South, has announced the addition of Daniel Almendra as Regional Maintenance Operations Manager.

In this regional role, Almendra will oversee maintenance operations across Mullin’s commercial landscape division. His focus will center on optimizing field workflows, strengthening team performance, and driving scalability while maintaining the company’s strict standards for safety, consistent service quality, and client satisfaction across multiple markets.

“I was attracted to Mullin because of its reputation as a progressive company, particularly its recognition for large commercial projects. That kind of environment is motivating, and I’m excited to contribute to a team known for delivering high-quality work while continuing to grow and take on new challenges,” said Almendra. “I want to create a proactive, efficient team that keeps projects running smoothly while maintaining the highest standards, and develop and empower our people to contribute meaningful value to Mullin’s long-term success.”

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Almendra has been in the landscape industry since 2008, building his career through progressive leadership roles across construction and maintenance operations. He began as a Project Manager overseeing large-scale commercial landscape installations and managing multi-million dollar projects.

In 2016, he joined a multi-state landscape company as an Operations Manager and advanced to Director of Operations in 2017, where he oversaw multi-branch operations across Baton Rouge, Dallas, and Houston, managing over 100 employees.

In 2024, Almendra transitioned into the safety industry as a Safety Manager, leading multi-state safety operations from East Texas to the Southeast to deepen his expertise in risk management and workforce safety.

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The addition of Almendra reflects Mullin’s continued investment in leadership and operational services as the company expands its commercial landscape maintenance services throughout Louisiana and the Gulf South.