Clay Noegel – Mullin Names New Regional Industrial Manager. Photo provided by Mullin.

NEW ORLEANS – Mullin, a commercial and industrial landscape services company based in St. Rose, has announced the promotion of Clay Noegel to Regional Industrial Manager. Previously serving as Chemical Project Manager, Noegel will now lead Mullin’s growth initiatives and oversee operations for its industrial services division across the Gulf Coast and Texas regions.

In this expanded role, Noegel will be responsible for advancing market penetration, optimizing operational efficiencies, and maintaining the highest standards of safety and client satisfaction. He will also focus on developing team capabilities and implementing advanced maintenance strategies to support Mullin’s reputation for reliable, high-quality service in these expanding regional markets.

“I am looking forward to watching Mullin’s Industrial division grow into a dominant force for industrial maintenance in the Gulf Coast and Texas,” said Noegel. “I am especially excited about the challenge of increasing efficiencies and quality output while sharing my knowledge with superintendents on spraying and maintaining large properties.”

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Noegel brings more than 30 years of deep industry experience to the position, with expertise spanning industrial vegetation management, elite turf care, and large-scale property maintenance. His background includes six years at Augusta National Golf Club, where he supported specialized turf management during 17 Masters Tournaments. His experience also includes serving as Project Manager for SubAir during the renovation of TPC Sawgrass and as host Superintendent of the Louisiana-Chitimacha Open at Le Triomphe Golf and Country Club.

A licensed pesticide applicator in Louisiana and Alabama, Noegel holds a Bachelor of Science in Agriculture with a concentration in Horticulture and a minor in Turf Management from the University of Georgia, as well as a Master of Arts in Secondary Education with a focus in Biology.

This strategic promotion underscores the company’s continued commitment to expanding its industrial footprint, leveraging proven internal leadership to drive long-term performance and scale across the Gulf South.

Mullin – Company Overview

Founded in 2007 by CEO Chase Mullin, Mullin has grown from a small local landscaping company into a regional provider of commercial and industrial landscape construction, maintenance and grounds management services across Louisiana and the Gulf South. The company serves a range of commercial, industrial and institutional clients with a focus on quality, reliability and safety.