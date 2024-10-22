Mullin Invests $1M in Baton Rouge and Creates 50+ New Jobs

Baton Rouge, La. (press release) – Mullin, a landscape firm, has announced a $1 million investment in its new Baton Rouge facility, while simultaneously creating over 50 new jobs in the next two years. This strategic move will enhance both service capacity and operational efficiency at Mullin, further reinforcing its commitment to the local economy.

“Our investment in Baton Rouge reflects our dedication to providing premier landscape services while creating unparalleled career opportunities,” said Chase Mullin, founder and CEO, in a press release. “We’re excited to deepen our ties to the community and look forward to making a lasting impact.”

Attendees at the Oct. 17 open house had the chance to tour the facility, meet the Mullin team and learn more about the company’s vision for the Baton Rouge market.

- Sponsors -

In addition to job creation, Mullin is dedicated to community engagement. The company plans to collaborate with local organizations and initiatives to foster relationships that uplift the Baton Rouge community.

Mullin Baton Rouge is part of a broader strategy to expand operations across South Louisiana. The company has contributed to several notable projects, including the State Capital Gardens, numerous Amazon facilities across South Louisiana, Oak Alley Plantation, and multiple exhibits at Audubon Zoo and Aquarium.