Mullin Announces New Operations Manager

NEW ORLEANS (press release) – Mullin has announced the hiring of Scott Miller as Regional Maintenance Operations Manager. In this key leadership role, Miller will oversee maintenance operations across multiple locations, strengthen performance across all branches, and advance Mullin’s mission to deliver exceptional quality and consistency throughout the Gulf South.

Miller brings 18 years of leadership experience in the landscape industry and more than 25 years of management expertise. His background spans operations, sales, and account management, with a record of leading teams, managing large-scale projects, and driving operational excellence.

“We are thrilled to welcome Scott to the Mullin family,” said Chase Mullin, Owner + Founder of Mullin. “His experience and ability to build high-performing teams make him the ideal fit to lead our regional maintenance operations. His commitment to excellence and deep industry knowledge align perfectly with our vision for continued growth.”

“I was highly impressed with the strength of the Mullin brand, the company’s rapid growth, and the clear direction for the future,” said Miller. “I was equally inspired by Chase Mullin’s vision and leadership. I’m excited to work alongside a team of professionals who share the same vision and goals.”

Miller holds a landscape horticultural license and is a lifelong resident of the Baton Rouge area. A strong advocate for the green industry, he has engaged with policymakers in Washington, D.C. to support and educate on the importance of the H-2B visa program.

At Mullin, Miller will focus on building consistent, high-performing maintenance operations through process improvement, proactive client care, and leadership development.

About Mullin

Mullin is a leading provider of commercial and industrial landscape and maintenance services throughout the Gulf South. With a commitment to quality, reliability, and safety, Mullin continues to set the standard for professional landscape management and maintenance solutions.