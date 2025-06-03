Mullin Announces Expansion into Industrial Services

ST. ROSE, La. (press release) – Mullin, a full-service grounds management firm, is proud to announce a significant strategic move that aligns with the company’s long-term growth objectives: the expansion of its commercial services and the launch of Mullin Industrial, a dedicated division focused exclusively on industrial landscaping services across the Gulf South.
This evolution reflects the natural progression of the Mullin team’s robust commercial portfolio and proven
expertise. With decades of experience and highly qualified teams in construction, landscaping, and
maintenance, Mullin is poised to deliver even greater value to its existing commercial and industrial clients
and future industrial partners.
“As our business has grown, so has our opportunity to focus on where we can make the most impact,”
said Chase Mullin, CEO. “Our new division, Mullin Industrial, will emphasize the integration of advanced
technology on-site, highly trained crews, and rigorous safety protocols tailored for complex industrial
environments. It’s a natural extension of our commitment to excellence and innovation in every landscape
we touch.”
In tandem with this growth, Mullin will begin stepping away from residential landscaping services. For
nearly two decades, the company has been honored to design and maintain outdoor spaces that have
enhanced homes and communities throughout the Greater New Orleans region. Mullin expresses deep
appreciation to every homeowner, collaborator, and partner who made those years so rewarding.
The company’s philosophy remains rooted in partnership and excellence:
“Our mission starts with simplifying your experience. We approach every project as true consultants—
embracing and elevating your vision and providing unparalleled professionalism every step of the way. It’s
this emphasis on serving our customer, coupled with the passion we pour into every detail, that allows us
to provide truly transformational landscapes.”
As Mullin looks toward the next decade, its focus is clear: Create Lasting Impact.
“Our passion for what we do is inspired by the change we’re able to create—making the world a beautiful
place and enriching the lives of the people and communities that we serve,” said Mullin.
About Mullin
Founded in 2007, Mullin is a full-service grounds management firm headquartered in St. Rose, LA, with
an additional branch in Baton Rouge. The company specializes in expert care, maintenance,
construction, and enhancement services for industrial and commercial clients across South Louisiana.
With a strong legacy of residential and community-facing work, Mullin continues to build a future rooted in
innovation, integrity, and impact.