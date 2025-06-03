Mullin Announces Expansion into Industrial Services

ST. ROSE, La. (press release) – Mullin, a full-service grounds management firm, is proud to announce a significant strategic move that aligns with the company’s long-term growth objectives: the expansion of its commercial services and the launch of Mullin Industrial, a dedicated division focused exclusively on industrial landscaping services across the Gulf South.

This evolution reflects the natural progression of the Mullin team’s robust commercial portfolio and proven

expertise. With decades of experience and highly qualified teams in construction, landscaping, and

maintenance, Mullin is poised to deliver even greater value to its existing commercial and industrial clients

and future industrial partners.

“As our business has grown, so has our opportunity to focus on where we can make the most impact,”

said Chase Mullin, CEO. “Our new division, Mullin Industrial, will emphasize the integration of advanced

technology on-site, highly trained crews, and rigorous safety protocols tailored for complex industrial

environments. It’s a natural extension of our commitment to excellence and innovation in every landscape

we touch.”

In tandem with this growth, Mullin will begin stepping away from residential landscaping services. For

nearly two decades, the company has been honored to design and maintain outdoor spaces that have

enhanced homes and communities throughout the Greater New Orleans region. Mullin expresses deep

appreciation to every homeowner, collaborator, and partner who made those years so rewarding.

The company’s philosophy remains rooted in partnership and excellence:

“Our mission starts with simplifying your experience. We approach every project as true consultants—

embracing and elevating your vision and providing unparalleled professionalism every step of the way. It’s

this emphasis on serving our customer, coupled with the passion we pour into every detail, that allows us

to provide truly transformational landscapes.”

As Mullin looks toward the next decade, its focus is clear: Create Lasting Impact.

“Our passion for what we do is inspired by the change we’re able to create—making the world a beautiful

place and enriching the lives of the people and communities that we serve,” said Mullin.

About Mullin

Founded in 2007, Mullin is a full-service grounds management firm headquartered in St. Rose, LA, with

an additional branch in Baton Rouge. The company specializes in expert care, maintenance,

construction, and enhancement services for industrial and commercial clients across South Louisiana.

With a strong legacy of residential and community-facing work, Mullin continues to build a future rooted in

innovation, integrity, and impact.