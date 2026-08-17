Mug Shots Monday: Coffee Break with Todd Matherne

Everyone has a go-to coffee cup or mug. In Mug Shots Monday, Biz New Orleans takes a quick coffee break with local business leaders to learn what’s in their cup, what’s on their mind and a few things you probably won’t find in their professional bio.

This week, we’re starting the series with our own business leader: Renaissance Publishing CEO and Publisher Todd Matherne.

What is your go-to coffee shop and your usual order?

Evolve Coffee and always a Hot Latte with Oak Milk.

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What are you watching, reading, or listening to right now?

The new seasons of “Ted Lasso” and “Big Brother.”

What’s the biggest thing you learned from your first job?

I did not want to do this the rest of my life!

What’s your favorite happy place in New Orleans?

Any place with family – I have a growing family and it is always organized chaos and I love it.

What advice would you give your younger self, or yourself when you first started your business or career?

Go with your gut!

Meet Todd:

Todd Matherne is a graduate of the University of New Orleans and has spent his entire professional career in the publishing industry. His favorite thing that he loves about his job is publishing magazines that celebrate life. To him, New Orleans is the city that celebrates life unlike any other and he believes our titles here at Renaissance speak to people that want to celebrate with us.

COMPANY: Renaissance Publishing

TITLE: CEO and Publisher

INDUSTRY: Publishing