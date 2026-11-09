Mug Shot Monday: Coffee Talk with Voris R. Vigee

Everyone has a go-to coffee cup or mug. In Mug Shot Monday, Biz New Orleans takes a quick coffee break with local business leaders to learn what’s in their cup, what’s on their mind and a few things you probably won’t find in their professional bio.

This week, we’re getting to know one of the people helping the community: Voris R. Vigee

What is your go-to coffee shop and your usual order?

P. J’s Coffee Shop. White Chocolate Latte – hot with oat milk without whipped cream and chocolate drizzle.

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What are you watching, reading, or listening to right now?

“The Things We Never Say” by Elizabeth Strout

What’s the biggest thing you learned from your first job?

My first job was working at the register at Burger King, and I learned more there than I expected to. When you’re a cashier, you’re the face of the whole operation, every customer’s experience runs through you, whether the kitchen is slammed, someone’s order is wrong, or a person is just having a hard day and taking it out on you. I learned how to stay calm and kind under pressure, how to keep a smile when it wasn’t easy, and how much a little patience and respect could change someone’s entire interaction with you.

But the bigger lesson was about teamwork. A fast-food line only works when everyone moves together, the moment one station falls behind, the whole thing backs up. I saw firsthand that no single person carries it; you either win as a team, or you fall apart as one. That’s a lesson I’ve never let go of. Three decades later, running an organization with more than 30 programs, it’s the same truth: take care of your people, respect every role, and stay grounded no matter how much pressure you’re under. It turns out everything I needed to know about leadership, I started learning behind a cash register.

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What’s your favorite happy place in New Orleans?

The Lakefront.

If you weren’t doing what you do now, what would you be doing?

If I’m being playful about it, part of me would love a quieter life close to home, more time with family, maybe a garden and a good book. But I know myself. Within a week I’d be organizing something, rallying people around a cause, finding the gap that needs filling. Service isn’t just what I do; it’s how I’m wired.

What advice would you give your younger self, or yourself when you first started your business or career?

If I could sit down with my younger self, I’d tell her this: the mission will pull you in a hundred directions, but your job isn’t to do everything, it’s to build the people and partnerships who can. Early on, I thought leadership meant carrying the weight myself. What I learned is that lasting impact is never a solo act. Every apartment we’ve opened, every program we’ve grown, exists because a team believed in it together. So, I’d say: invest in people sooner, trust them more, and let go of the idea that asking for help is a weakness. It’s the whole strategy.

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I’d also remind her to be patient with slow, meaningful change. When you’re serving your community’s most vulnerable seniors, veterans, families, individuals with disabilities, you want to fix it all today. But real, stable progress is built one relationship and one neighborhood at a time. Don’t mistake urgency for progress, and don’t let the size of the need discourage you from the good you can do right now.

And finally: never lose the compassion that brought you here. It’s easy, as an organization grows, to get consumed by budgets and buildings. Those matter, but they’re only ever in service of a person’s dignity. Keep that at the center, and the rest will follow.

Meet Voris:

Under Vigee’s leadership, the organization successfully developed impactful community services and affordable workforce housing throughout Louisiana. The VOA provides low-cost housing for 529 seniors and apartments for 1,136 individuals across various complexes. Recently, they completed 232 new apartments, with an additional 226 units in the pipeline.

COMPANY: Volunteers of America Southeast Louisiana

TITLE: President & CEO

INDUSTRY: Non-profit