Mug Shot Monday: Coffee Talk with Simone Maloz

Everyone has a go-to coffee cup or mug. In Mug Shot Monday, Biz New Orleans takes a quick coffee break with local business leaders to learn what’s in their cup, what’s on their mind and a few things you probably won’t find in their professional bio.

This week, we’re getting to know one of the people saving our state: Simone Maloz

What is your go-to coffee shop and your usual order?

My grandmother was from England, so I’m a tea gal!! London Fog or Lady Gray are my favorites.

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What are you watching, reading, or listening to right now?

Whatever is next up in my Libby queue!

What’s the biggest thing you learned from your first job?

I was fortunate to work for a strong leader early in my career who taught me invaluable lessons about the workplace—things you simply can’t learn in a classroom or over Zoom.

What’s your favorite happy place in New Orleans?

How could you pick just one? We’re so fortunate to live in a place where, in less than an hour, we can be along the mighty Mississippi, near a great lake (that isn’t really a lake at all- IYKYK), in the marsh, or on the beach.

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If you weren’t doing what you do now, what would you be doing?

I’ve always loved the idea of being a florist, though my teenage ambition was to write for a women’s magazine.

What advice would you give your younger self, or yourself when you first started your business or career?

A friend and colleague I respect recently shared two guiding principles: treat people well and always look for ways to add value. Even after 25+ years in the workforce, I’m a firm believer that there’s always something to learn from people you trust and admire.

Meet Simone:

As the Campaign Director of a multigroup coalition, Maloz works to rebuild the delta in a way that is sustainable for both communities and ecosystems. She has over 20 years of experience in organizational leadership, coastal advocacy, policy work and outreach, and serves on the Governor’s Advisory Commission on Coastal Protection, Restoration and Conservation.

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COMPANY: Restore the Mississippi River Delta

TITLE: Campaign Director

INDUSTRY: Conservation