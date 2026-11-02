Mug Shot Monday: Coffee Talk with Sherwood Collins

Everyone has a go-to coffee cup or mug. In Mug Shot Monday, Biz New Orleans takes a quick coffee break with local business leaders to learn what’s in their cup, what’s on their mind and a few things you probably won’t find in their professional bio.

This week, we’re getting to know one of the titans of the festival world: Sherwood Collins

What is your go-to coffee shop and your usual order?

I am partial to PJ’s coffee shops, with their Algiers location being a regular spot. I usually order a cold brew coffee black, though I’ll sometimes splurge for a granita.

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What are you watching, reading, or listening to right now?

I really like Michael Lewis’s writing, and have recently finished “What is Government” and “The Fifth Risk”

What’s the biggest thing you learned from your first job?

The most important thing is to do a thorough and complete job the first time around; it’s a pain to have to go back and change something because it wasn’t done correctly.

What’s your favorite happy place in New Orleans?

There aren’t much happier times than on the field at Beignet Fest.

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If you weren’t doing what you do now, what would you be doing?

This is tough; I really do love my current job. If I wasn’t doing it, I’d be helping out autistic individuals in some capacity– as a therapist or therapeutic aid.

What advice would you give your younger self, or yourself when you first started your business or career?

I think it’s difficult to imagine the success I’m reaching at 48 when I was even 28 years old. I would tell my younger self to keep doing good things, and good things will come your way.

Meet Sherwood:

Collins is the founder of Beignet Fest and executive director of its corresponding foundation. Leveraging his background in hospitality and retail, he launched the annual event in 2016. He has worked as a manager at Perlis and as an event coordinator for the Young Leadership Council’s Wednesdays at the Square concert series. He is an experienced WWOZ host.