Mug Shot Monday: Coffee Talk with Sandra Herman

Everyone has a go-to coffee cup or mug. In Mug Shot Monday, Biz New Orleans takes a quick coffee break with local business leaders to learn what’s in their cup, what’s on their mind and a few things you probably won’t find in their professional bio.

This week, we’re getting to know one of the people revitalizing Canal Street: Sandra Herman.

What is your go-to coffee shop and your usual order?

French Truck Coffee at 700 Canal St. I always order a Cappuccino.

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What are you watching, reading, or listening to right now?

Watching Murder Mysteries on Prime. Reading historical biographies. Listening to Big Daddy O, Otis Redding, Bee Gees, etc.!

What’s the biggest thing you learned from your first job?

Organization; You need to answer calls the same day and answer mail the same day.

What’s your favorite happy place in New Orleans?

My Happy Place is my work, wherever it is!

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If you weren’t doing what you do now, what would you be doing?

I would have my own foundation so I could give grants to help organizations to thrive.

What advice would you give your younger self, or yourself when you first started your business or career?

There is time to do or be everything you dream, so relax and enjoy the journey.

Meet Sandra:

Herman is the founder and president of Celebrate Canal!, a citizen-led initiative to bring families back to Canal Street. After securing support from the city, the council and major tourism and charitable agencies, a successful launch meeting was held on Oct. 16, 2024. In addition to quarterly meetings for citizen input, CCC will host two special events a year on Canal Street.

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COMPANY: Celebrate Canal! Coalition

TITLE: Founder + President

INDUSTRY: Hospitality