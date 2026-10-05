Mug Shot Monday: Coffee Talk with Ryan Gootee

Everyone has a go-to coffee cup or mug. In Mug Shot Monday, Biz New Orleans takes a quick coffee break with local business leaders to learn what’s in their cup, what’s on their mind and a few things you probably won’t find in their professional bio.

This week, we’re getting to know one of the people protecting our environment: Ryan Gootee

What is your go-to coffee shop and your usual order?

I quit drinking coffee a few years ago. I’d rather go to Sal’s and get a strawberry snowball with condensed milk

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What are you watching, reading, or listening to right now?

Dr. Mary’s Monkeys by Edward T. Haslam

What’s the biggest thing you learned from your first job?

Learn the first time from the mistakes you make and always try to anticipate the needs of the people you work for.

What’s your favorite happy place in New Orleans?

Galatoire’s on an extended Friday lunch waited on by my good friend Bryant Sylvester

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If you weren’t doing what you do now, what would you be doing?

Running a hunting outfitter guide service.

What advice would you give your younger self, or yourself when you first started your business or career?

Keep doing what you are doing. Everything is going to work out just fine.

Meet Ryan:

Building on a legacy that has spanned four generations, in 2004 he founded Ryan Gootee General Contractors, which has since delivered multiple educational facilities, athletic complexes, restaurants, condominiums, apartments, offices, retail developments, historical renovations and restorations to the Greater New Orleans area.

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COMPANY: Ryan Gootee General Contractors

TITLE: CEO

INDUSTRY: Construction