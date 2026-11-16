Mug Shot Monday: Coffee Talk with Michael Siegel

Everyone has a go-to coffee cup or mug. In Mug Shot Monday, Biz New Orleans takes a quick coffee break with local business leaders to learn what’s in their cup, what’s on their mind and a few things you probably won’t find in their professional bio.

This week, we’re getting to know one of the top names in real estate: Michael Siegel

What is your go-to coffee shop and your usual order?

HiVolt Coffee – Ozzy Breakfast Bowl and Double Espresso

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What are you watching, reading, or listening to right now?

Reading: I just finished reading all three novels by Amor Towles: “A Gentleman in Moscow,” “The Lincoln Highway” and “Rules of Civility.”

Listening: anything by John Prine or by Levon Helm (The Band)

Watching: Sports

What’s the biggest thing you learned from your first job?

The early bird gets the worm; get in early; outwork everyone else.

What’s your favorite happy place in New Orleans?

My house.

If you weren’t doing what you do now, what would you be doing?

Competing for starting quarterback for the New Orleans Saints.

What advice would you give your younger self, or yourself when you first started your business or career?

Become fluent in one or more foreign languages (great skill set for life and for business).

Meet Mike:

For more than 40 years, Siegel has guided some of the most complex commercial real estate transactions in New Orleans and aided in the growth and development of the city’s office market. Some of his major lease negotiations involve Tulane University, Delta Utilities and DXC Technology — along with Adams and Reese, Stone Pigman and other major law firms.

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COMPANY: Corporate Realty, Inc.

TITLE: President

INDUSTRY: Real Estate