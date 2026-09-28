Mug Shot Monday: Coffee Talk with Kristi Trail

Everyone has a go-to coffee cup or mug. In Mug Shot Monday, Biz New Orleans takes a quick coffee break with local business leaders to learn what’s in their cup, what’s on their mind and a few things you probably won’t find in their professional bio.

This week, we’re getting to know one of the people protecting our environment: Kristi Trail

What is your go-to coffee shop and your usual order?

My go to coffee is just the regular coffee I brew at home. I love to have coffee right when I wake up so I always have a fresh pot brewing (set by timer) when I wake up! I like just regular coffee with a splash of half-n-half.

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What are you watching, reading, or listening to right now?

We are nearing the 100th anniversary of the Great Flood of the Mississippi River (1927) so I’m reading (& re-reading) a lot of books on this topic. One I’m currently re-reading is Rising Tide and there is a podcast by NPR Throughline, episode = Aftermath that is really good too.

What’s the biggest thing you learned from your first job?

Perfect is the enemy of progress (aka, done is better than perfect)

What’s your favorite happy place in New Orleans?

The Lakefront! It’s always cooler out by the lake – so it’s tolerable outside even in the middle of summer.

If you weren’t doing what you do now, what would you be doing?

I cannot imagine – I have had so many different careers and this is my favorite. But one day I will retire and I know I will enjoy having more time to travel.

What advice would you give your younger self, or yourself when you first started your business or career?

I’d tell my younger self not to underestimate the value of the people you meet along the way. Some of my closest friends today are people I worked with years ago. Careers evolve and businesses change, but strong relationships can last decades. Take the time to get to know people, support them, and stay connected. You’ll never regret it.

Meet Kristi:

Trail is responsible for governance and operations that drive environmental sustainability and stewardship through scientific research, education and advocacy. “I have a great team of curious, hard-working and conscientious people that truly want to improve our environment,” she said. “And we get to partner with lots of organizations that have that same drive and interest.”

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COMPANY: Pontchartrain Conservancy

TITLE: Executive Director

INDUSTRY: Conservation