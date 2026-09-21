Mug Shot Monday: Coffee Talk with Iam Tucker

Everyone has a go-to coffee cup or mug. In Mug Shot Monday, Biz New Orleans takes a quick coffee break with local business leaders to learn what’s in their cup, what’s on their mind and a few things you probably won’t find in their professional bio.

This week, we’re getting to know one of the people at the top of civil engineering: Iam Tucker

What is your go-to coffee shop and your usual order?

PJ’s! Vanilla Protein Velvet Ice with Whipped

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What are you watching, reading, or listening to right now?

So excited about Season 3 of Lioness! It’s my fave!

What’s the biggest thing you learned from your first job?

Don’t lie on your resume. It was a carwash… I said I could drive a standard… I think you know the rest… lol

What’s your favorite happy place in New Orleans?

Any restaurant viewing the lake or the river or a bayou. There is something calming about a glass of wine with a view the water.

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If you weren’t doing what you do now, what would you be doing?

I would still be in law enforcement, and most likely a secret service agent. That was my goal just before leaving BRPD to return home to take over my family business at the urging of my very persistent and insistent father (lol).

What advice would you give your younger self, or yourself when you first started your business or career?

When you want to yell, whisper. Never shrink yourself for anyone, friend or foe. In time you will learn this, but the sooner you learn it, the stronger and more confident you will be. Find your voice, and even if it trembles, say it anyway.

Meet Iam:

Founded in 1994 and based in New Orleans, ILSI is a 100% woman- and minority-owned small business. Tucker was the U.S. Small Business Administration’s 2024 National Small Business Person of the Year and has received many other awards and profiles for her work to grow her business and to support the business infrastructure for small and diverse business nationwide.

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COMPANY: ILSI Engineering

TITLE: President + CEO

INDUSTRY: Engineering/Infrastructure