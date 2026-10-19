Mug Shot Monday: Coffee Talk with Guy Williams

Everyone has a go-to coffee cup or mug. In Mug Shot Monday, Biz New Orleans takes a quick coffee break with local business leaders to learn what’s in their cup, what’s on their mind and a few things you probably won’t find in their professional bio.

This week, we’re getting to know one of the people funding our city: Guy Williams

What is your go-to coffee shop and your usual order?

French Truck and Iced Oji.

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What are you watching, reading, or listening to right now?

“Midnight in Chernobyl” by Adam Higginbotham

What’s the biggest thing you learned from your first job?

Show up with a good attitude.

What’s your favorite happy place in New Orleans?

Lake Pontchartrain.

If you weren’t doing what you do now, what would you be doing?

Sailing.

What advice would you give your younger self, or yourself when you first started your business or career?

No one cares how smart you are show up and help others.

Meet Guy:

This banking veteran has been at the helm since Gulf Coast was founded in 1990. He is also Co-Founder of Pontchartrain Beach Foundation, a nonprofit hoping to restore and reopen the beach at the lake end of Elysian Fields Avenue. He’s currently developing the Community Sailing Center, a nonprofit that expands access to Lake Pontchartrain.

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COMPANY: Gulf Coast Bank & Trust

TITLE: CEO

INDUSTRY: Banking