Mug Shot Monday: Coffee Talk with Claus Sadlier

Everyone has a go-to coffee cup or mug. In Mug Shot Monday, Biz New Orleans takes a quick coffee break with local business leaders to learn what’s in their cup, what’s on their mind and a few things you probably won’t find in their professional bio.

This week, we’re getting to know one of the people sharing our history: Claus Sadlier

What is your go-to coffee shop and your usual order?

Antionettes Coffee Shop on Chartres in the French Quarter, because of the delicious cappuccino’s and European vibe.

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What are you watching, reading, or listening to right now?

Dan Brown’s latest “Secret of Secrets.”

What’s the biggest thing you learned from your first job?

I’ll never be wealthy working for someone else. (First job was as a cashier at National & Canal Villere grocery store during high school.)

What’s your favorite happy place in New Orleans?

Walking through the French Quarter in the morning when things are just waking up but before the tourists are out.

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If you weren’t doing what you do now, what would you be doing?

At this very moment, I’d most definitely be traveling Europe for the entire summer.

What advice would you give your younger self, or yourself when you first started your business or career?

Learn how to delegate!

Meet Claus:

Claus is the founder of the New Orleans Storyville Museum, which opened in 2024 in the French Quarter. A sixth-generation New Orleanian, he spent years researching and curating this immersive destination that presents the city’s founding, its golden age of vice and its cultural evolution in a respectful, high-end and thoughtfully designed museum experience.