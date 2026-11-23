Everyone has a go-to coffee cup or mug. In Mug Shot Monday, Biz New Orleans takes a quick coffee break with local business leaders to learn what’s in their cup, what’s on their mind and a few things you probably won’t find in their professional bio.

This week, we’re getting to know one of the top names shaping the future of our young leaders: Allison Hotard

What is your go-to coffee shop and your usual order?

Old Road Coffee Small Black Drip

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What are you watching, reading, or listening to right now?

Gone South Podcast

What’s the biggest thing you learned from your first job?

Spell Check was a liar, and I shouldn’t have worried so much

What’s your favorite happy place in New Orleans?

Jazz Fest

If you weren’t doing what you do now, what would you be doing?

A Tarot Reader in the Quarter

What advice would you give your younger self, or yourself when you first started your business or career?

Really be mindful of relationships because they will continue throughout your career.

Meet Allison:

Allison Hotard is a community engagement professional dedicated to strengthening New Orleans through leadership development, strategic partnerships and mission-driven programming. Currently, Hotard serves as executive director of the Young Leadership Council, where she leads fundraising strategy, leadership development initiatives and efforts to engage and retain young professionals in civic leadership. Prior to joining the Young Leadership Council, Hotard worked at GNO, Inc. in donor engagement, where she focused on building and stewarding relationships with key investors. She also spent 10 years in institutional advancement at Loyola University, working closely with Loyola Law and young alumni to strengthen philanthropic support and long-term engagement.

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COMPANY: Young Leadership Council

TITLE: Executive Director

INDUSTRY: Community, Non-Propfit