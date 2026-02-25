MSY Wins Top Airport Award for 5th Straight Year

NEW ORLEANS – For the fifth year in a row, the Louis Armstrong New Orleans International Airport (MSY) received a top customer experience award for Best Airport at Departures in North America (5 to 15 million passengers per year) from the Airports Council International (ACI) World’s 2025 Airport Service Quality (ASQ) program. The ASQ awards highlight the world’s best airports as judged by their customers who are surveyed while they are in the airport.

MSY Inducted into Roll of Excellence

Because this is the fifth year receiving the top award, MSY is also being inducted into the ACI World Director General’s Roll of Excellence.

“When the passengers we serve every day give us high ratings, that means everything to us. Also, with our induction into the ACI World Roll of Excellence, we are proud to stand among the finest airports not just in this region, but across the globe,” said Judge Michael Bagneris, Chair of the New Orleans Aviation Board.

MSY is one of only three airports in North America to win the Best Airport at Departures recognition among those serving 5 to 15 million passengers per year and one of only eight airports worldwide to be inducted into the Roll of Excellence.

“Being honoured with an ASQ Customer Experience Award by ACI highlights Louis Armstrong Airport’s commitment to understanding and continuously enhancing the end-to-end passenger experience. This achievement highlights their role in delivering reliable, high-quality airport experiences,” said Justin Erbacci, Director General, ACI World.

“This recognition belongs to every person who works at Louis Armstrong New Orleans International Airport, from our frontline staff to our maintenance team. New Orleans is a city known for its hospitality, and it is gratifying to see that spirit reflected in the experience we deliver to the millions of travelers who pass through our doors each year. We are humbled by this honor and energized to keep raising the bar,” said Kevin Dolliole, Director of Aviation for MSY.

What the ASQ Program Measures

The ASQ program is the world’s leading airport customer experience measurement and benchmarking program. The ASQ Departures program measures passengers’ satisfaction across 34 key performance indicators. Specific categories include security wait times, value for money of parking facilities, helpfulness of airport staff, business and executive lounges, restroom cleanliness, terminal cleanliness, parking facilities, Wi-Fi access, ambience of the airport, and more.

The ACI World Director General’s Roll of Excellence distinction recognizes airports that have consistently delivered outstanding customer service, as demonstrated by winning multiple ASQ Awards over the last 10 years.

About ACI

Airports Council International (ACI), the trade association of the world’s airports, is a federated organization comprising ACI World, ACI Africa, ACI Asia-Pacific and Middle East, ACI EUROPE, ACI Latin America and the Caribbean and ACI North America. In representing the best interests of airports during key phases of policy development, ACI makes a significant contribution toward ensuring a global air transport system that is safe, secure, efficient, and environmentally sustainable. As of January 2025, ACI serves 830 members, operating 2,181 airports in 170 countries.