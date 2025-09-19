MSY Seeks Public Input on 20-Year Master Plan

NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Aviation Board (NOAB), which operates the Louis Armstrong New Orleans International Airport (MSY), is inviting the public to weigh in on its long-range Master Plan Update through a newly released online video presentation.

The online presentation summarizes the same information shared at two in-person public meetings earlier this year, ensuring residents who could not attend still have access to the full scope of the airport’s long-range planning. Community members can review the information and submit feedback here from Sept. 18 to Oct. 1.

Purpose of the Plan

The Airport Master Plan is a comprehensive study that evaluates all aspects of airport operations and lays out a phased development strategy for the next two decades. It relies on passenger activity forecasts to determine when new infrastructure will be needed, positioning MSY to adapt to industry shifts, enhance safety, and strengthen its role in regional economic development.

- Sponsors -

Federal guidelines recommend airports update their master plans every seven to ten years to remain aligned with current and future needs. Once complete, the update will serve as a roadmap for guiding investment and expansion at New Orleans’ international gateway.

“The master plan creates a structured approach for future development that balances cost-effectiveness with the airport’s growing needs,” MSY officials stated in the video. “It ensures the airport can handle increased air traffic and passenger demand while also considering how expansion might impact the surrounding community.”

Growth Forecast and Expansion Needs

Louis Armstrong International is Louisiana’s primary air gateway, handling nearly 85 percent of all passengers flying into the state. To evaluate future demand, the Master Plan team established a baseline scenario—approved by the FAA earlier this year—projecting that annual departing passengers will grow from 5.9 million in 2022 to 10.8 million by 2041.

- Partner Content - What Business Leaders Should Know Before Their Next IT Audit Information Technology (IT) audits have become a necessity for businesses, both big and small, to ascertain their level of technology and cybersecurity risk on a global... Read More

That growth would ultimately require expansion of terminal and airfield facilities. MSY currently operates 35 gates but could expand to as many as 60 over the 20-year planning horizon. In the first phase, officials are considering adding 15 gates, either distributed between the east and west sides of the terminal or concentrated on the west side. The plan also includes contingencies for additional facilities if passenger activity exceeds current estimates.

The airport, which operates on two runways, said the update builds on progress made since the opening of its new terminal in 2019 while setting new long-term goals.

Advisory Committees and Process

Over the past two years, MSY has worked with community and technical advisory committees, along with hosting public meetings, to shape the plan. The community advisory group includes elected officials, economic development and tourism agencies, community organizations, and major regional employers. The technical committee is composed of airlines, cargo operators, FAA representatives, and subject-matter experts.

- Sponsors -

Key steps in the planning process include an inventory of existing airport facilities, a forecast of passenger activity, and the development of facility concepts. Two milestones—the aviation demand forecast and the airport layout plan—require FAA approval before the plan can move forward.

Environmental Considerations

The update also takes into account environmental factors such as hurricane preparedness and resilience, stormwater management, natural resource conservation, and land-use compatibility.

How to Participate

The full video presentation, which also includes details on roadways, cargo facilities, parking, maintenance, and the express shuttle roadway, is available at FlyMSY.com. Community members are encouraged to view the presentation and provide feedback through Oct. 1.