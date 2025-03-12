MSY Receives Top Award from International Council, Calls for Musicians

NEW ORLEANS (press release) – The Louis Armstrong New Orleans International Airport (MSY) announced it received a top award for Best Airport in North America and has also issued a call for musicians to play for thousands of travelers each day at the award winning airport.

Best Airport in North America: 5 – 15 million passengers per year category

For the fourth year in a row, the Louis Armstrong New Orleans International Airport (MSY) received a top award for Best Airport in North America (5 to 15 million passengers per year) from the Airports Council International (ACI) World’s 2024 Airport Service Quality (ASQ) program. The ASQ awards highlight the world’s best airports as judged by their customers who are surveyed while they are in the airport.

- Sponsors -

MSY is one of only three airports in North America to win Best Airport recognition among those serving 5 to 15 million passengers per year. Data from 2023 indicates MSY handles around 13 million passengers per year.

“This remarkable recognition for the fourth year in a row reflects our unwavering commitment to excellence at Louis Armstrong International Airport,” said Judge Michael Bagneris, Chair of the New Orleans Aviation Board. “We’re committed to enhancing the travel experience for all our guests, ensuring that their journey begins and ends with the exceptional hospitality for which New Orleans is known.

“In today’s fast-evolving world, where passenger expectations are higher than ever, airports must continually push the boundaries of service to stay ahead,” said Justin Erbacci, Director General of ACI World. “The 2024 ASQ Awards honor airports that create memorable, seamless experiences that transform the entire passenger journey and help shape the future of air travel.” Justin Erbacci said.

The Airport Service Quality program is the world’s leading airport customer experience measurement and benchmarking program. The ASQ Departures program measures passengers’ satisfaction across 34 key performance indicators. Specific categories include security wait times, value for money of parking facilities, helpfulness of airport staff, business and executive lounges, restroom cleanliness, terminal cleanliness, parking facilities, Wi-Fi access, ambience of the airport and more.

“Over the past four years, passenger traffic at Louis Armstrong Airport has steadily grown, yet our dedication to delivering an exceptional airport experience remains strong,” said Kevin Dolliole, Director of Aviation at Louis Armstrong Airport. “With over 4,000 dedicated employees, we work hard each day to ensure passengers navigate our facilities efficiently and enjoy the warmth of New Orleans hospitality.”

MSY Issues Call for Local Musicians

- Sponsors -

In partnership with the City of New Orleans Mayor’s Office of Cultural Economy (OCE), the New Orleans Airport issued a call for musicians interested in performing at the Airport as part of its live entertainment program. Interested local musicians are invited to apply before March 28 for the opportunity to entertain the thousands of travelers flying into and out of the airport each day. Click here to apply.

Solo acts or groups of up to four will be considered for performances on stages throughout the Airport terminal. The acts must be comfortable welcoming guests and commit to at least one 2-hour performance per week for 3 months. Applicants are required to read and agree to the Airport’s musician performance guidelines and complete an interest form where they must submit a video of a performance. Read the musician performance guidelines here.

Jazz is the preferred genre for performances at the terminal, however, the following genres may also be considered: Blues, Zydeco, Funk, R&B/Soul, and Classical. Performers will be paid a standard rate and will have the opportunity to receive tips.

A call for musicians will be issued annually and applicants will be evaluated by a committee that includes representatives from the Airport, the Office of Cultural Economy, and the local music community.

About ACI

Airports Council International (ACI), the trade association of the world’s airports, is a federated organization comprising ACI World, ACI Africa, ACI Asia-Pacific and Middle East, ACI EUROPE, ACI Latin America and the Caribbean and ACI North America. In representing the best interests of airports during key phases of policy development, ACI makes a significant contribution toward ensuring a global air transport system that is safe, secure, efficient, and environmentally sustainable. As of January 2024, ACI serves 757 members, operating 2109 airports in 191 countries.

ACI’s ASQ program is the world’s leading airport passenger satisfaction program with close to 400 participating airports in 95 countries.

About Louis Armstrong New Orleans International Airport

Louis Armstrong New Orleans International Airport (MSY) is the gateway to one of the most exciting cities in the world – New Orleans, legendary for its history, food and good times. MSY provides a passenger-friendly environment that welcomes millions of travelers each year from around the world. Our goal is to provide safe, modern facilities to meet the demands of our customers.