NEW ORLEANS — Louis Armstrong New Orleans International Airport (MSY) has completed a $27.1 million rehabilitation of Runway 2/20, reopening one of its two runways ahead of the Thanksgiving travel period. The project, funded primarily through the Federal Aviation Administration’s (FAA) Airport Improvement Program, was designed to improve the runway’s long-term safety, reliability and operational efficiency.

Construction began March 2, requiring the closure of the airport’s north-south runway. The work included full-depth reconstruction of the two center pavement panels along the runway’s entire 7,001-foot length, along with replacement of its in-pavement centerline lights and associated fixtures.

The FAA’s Airport Improvement Program provides grants for airport infrastructure projects involving safety, capacity and security, including runway rehabilitation and airfield lighting. At large and medium hub airports, the program generally covers 75% of eligible project costs.

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“The completion of the Runway 2/20 rehabilitation project represents another important investment in our airport’s infrastructure and our city’s future,” said Helena Moreno, Mayor of New Orleans. “We are grateful for the federal funding that helped make this project possible and proud that our airport is taking full advantage of these resources to make critical infrastructure improvements. By leveraging federal investments to strengthen the safety, reliability, and efficiency of our airport, we are ensuring that New Orleans residents and businesses benefit from a modern, resilient transportation system that supports economic growth and serves our community for years to come.”

Runway Improvements Completed

Additional work included resealing joints in existing and new pavement, applying new runway markings and improving connecting taxiway pavement markings. The project also involved removing portions of abandoned airfield pavement and replacing the FAA’s medium-intensity approach lighting system for the airport’s east-west runway.

“Taking care of the infrastructure we have is just as important as building what’s next,” said James M. Williams, Chair of the New Orleans Aviation Board. “We’re proud to have Runway 2/20 back in service and stronger than ever. These essential improvements will enhance safety and reliability for passengers and our airlines.”

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Kevin Dolliole, Director of Aviation for MSY, said the project was completed while the airport continued operating.

“A great airport starts on the airfield, and Runway 2/20 is now ready to serve MSY for the next generation of travel,” said Dolliole. “We’re grateful to the FAA for its funding support, and to our project team and contractors for delivering this important work while keeping the airport running smoothly.”

Part of Broader Airport Investments

The runway rehabilitation is among several infrastructure projects at MSY as airport officials work to maintain existing facilities and prepare for future growth.

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The airport recently began construction on a separate $5.6 million parking expansion that will add 380 spaces within walking distance of the terminal. The two new surface lots are expected to be completed by April 2027.

Other airport projects include a $65 million baggage screening expansion, a $26.8 million shuttle connector road linking the airport’s north and south campuses, and a $7 million east apron expansion to increase aircraft parking capacity.

The investments come as MSY pursues a long-term master plan that proposes a second terminal, 10 to 15 additional aircraft gates, roadway improvements and another parking garage. Airport officials are targeting 2031 for the first phase of that expansion.