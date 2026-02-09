MSY Celebrates The Club Lounge Renovation

NEW ORLEANS – On Feb. 4, the Louis Armstrong New Orleans International Airport (MSY) and its concessions partner, Airport Dimensions, unveiled the newly renovated The Club MSY lounge, featuring updates that reimagine the space as a curated retreat blending New Orleans’ heritage with contemporary design.

“This refurbishment represents our ongoing investment at MSY. We’re proud to create a revitalized space that not only honors the character of the city but also delivers an elevated experience for our guests and partners,” said Christiaan Bouvard, Vice President of Design and Construction for Airport Dimensions, which operates The Club MSY lounge.

Key upgrades include a reconfigured floor plan with 85 seats, new flooring, updated wall treatments, including artwork by local artist Ayo Scott, custom millwork, and glass-blown light fixtures in the main room and above the bar, crafted by E Kramer Fine Metal & Woodwork, adding a distinctive artisanal touch to the space.

The newly refurbished lounge captures the unique cultural fabric of New Orleans through a refined, hospitality-driven aesthetic that celebrates both local charm and modern comfort. The concept introduces two distinct themes that reflect the city’s unique character.

Secret Garden in the Main Lounge is inspired by the lush charm and elegance of the New Orleans Garden District. This zone evokes a sense of calm and refinement through layered textures, botanical elements, and warm, inviting tones.

Jazz It Up in the Bar Lounge pays homage to New Orleans’ deep jazz roots. Rich finishes, bold accents, and eclectic details create an atmosphere that is both vibrant and soulful—reflecting the rhythm and energy of the city’s legendary music scene.

“As the New Orleans Airport evolves, thoughtful investments like this help ensure we deliver the level of service and sophistication our community and visitors deserve. Thanks to Airport Dimensions, we are continuing to elevate the passenger experience with high-quality amenities that make travel more seamless and enjoyable,” said Kevin Dolliole, Director of Aviation for Louis Armstrong New Orleans International Airport.

The lounge is located post-security at MSY (1 Terminal Dr, Kenner, LA 70062) near the entrance to Concourse A and operates daily from 4 a.m. to 9 p.m. Guests may enter up to 3 hours before their scheduled departure. Same-day bookings are available up to 6 hours before flight time.

As a shared-use lounge, access is available through eligible third-party programs, including Priority Pass and LoungeKey, or by purchasing a Club pass for $50, regardless of airline or ticket class. Infants under 2 enter free of charge; children ages 2-17 require a pass and must be accompanied by an adult.

For more information and reservations, visit here.