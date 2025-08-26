MSY Breaks Ground on $84.5M Shuttle Connector Road

NEW ORLEANS (press release) – Louis Armstrong New Orleans International Airport (MSY) broke ground Aug. 26 on the $84.5 million Express Shuttle Connector Road, a project that will provide a dedicated shuttle roadway between the airport’s parking garages and Rental Car Center on the south campus and the terminal on the north campus.

Funded through Federal Aviation Administration grants made possible by the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, the connector is designed to reduce traffic congestion on public roads and speed up shuttle transfers for travelers. The roadway will also serve as the foundation for a future intermodal rail connection between Baton Rouge and New Orleans.

The groundbreaking ceremony featured local, state and federal officials alongside New Orleans Aviation Board leadership.

Broader Improvement Plan

The new roadway is part of a broader slate of improvements planned for the airport. Earlier this summer, officials unveiled expansion plans that include a second terminal by 2031. Those plans call for 15 new gates, expanded baggage claim and security areas, and a new parking garage.

Kevin Dolliole, Director of Aviation at Louis Armstrong Airport, said the expansion is not sourced from the City of New Orleans. He said passenger growth is driving the need for additional infrastructure.

In 2024, MSY handled 6.6 million enplanements, up from 5.9 million in 2022. “If growth continues, we’ll need the gates, we’ll need the ticketing space, we’ll need the security checkpoint expansion, baggage claim space, and parking,” Dolliole said.

The connector road is scheduled to be completed before the end of the decade, with additional projects to follow as part of the airport’s 20-year master planning process.

MSY Growth and Services

Louis Armstrong New Orleans International Airport is the primary commercial airport for southeast Louisiana and one of the fastest-growing airports in the Gulf South. Located in Kenner, just 11 miles from downtown New Orleans, MSY opened a new $1.3 billion terminal in 2019 that features 35 gates, modernized passenger amenities and expanded concessions.

The airport served 6.6 million enplaned passengers in 2024, up from 5.9 million in 2022, reflecting steady growth since the pandemic downturn. MSY is governed by the New Orleans Aviation Board and offers nonstop service to more than 40 domestic and international destinations. It has been recognized for customer service and accessibility and continues to expand through federally supported capital projects, including the Express Shuttle Connector Road and a planned second terminal by 2031.