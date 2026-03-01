MSY Begins $27M Runway Rehabilitation

NEW ORLEANS – Construction is set to begin on the Runway 2/20 Keel Rehabilitation & Buildout Project at Louis Armstrong New Orleans International Airport (MSY). The approximately $27.1 million project is funded with $22.5 million from the Federal Aviation Administration’s Airport Improvement Program (AIP), with the remaining funds provided through airport sources. It will rehabilitate critical portions of one of the airport’s two runways to ensure long-term safety, reliability, and operational efficiency.

Beginning March 2, the north-south runway (Runway 2/20) will close for a total of approximately 8 months while crews complete work on this important maintenance project. While the runway is closed, all aircraft arriving and departing from MSY will use the east-west runway (Runway 11/29).

“This project reflects our commitment to maintaining world-class infrastructure at Louis Armstrong Airport, and our strong relationship with the FAA,” said Hon. Michael Bagneris, Chair of the New Orleans Aviation Board. “These essential improvements will enhance safety and reliability for passengers, airlines, and our aviation partners.”

- Sponsors -

Scope of Work – MSY Runway

The Runway 2/20 Keel Rehabilitation Project includes full-depth reconstruction of the two center panels along the entire 7001-foot length of the runway. The scope also includes electrical upgrades, with the replacement of all in-pavement centerline lights and cans.

“Runway 2-20 is a critical piece of infrastructure at MSY, and this rehabilitation project ensures it remains safe and operational for years to come,” said Kevin Dolliole, Director of Aviation for MSY. “We are grateful to the FAA for the critical funding they provided. This investment strengthens the foundation of our airfield and supports the continued growth of our airport.”

Additional work includes resealing all joints for both existing and new pavement, applying new runway markings on Runway 2/20, and all associated connectors. The project also involves demolition of portions of abandoned airfield pavement, demolition of the former Taxiway Hotel, and replacement of the medium intensity approach lighting system for the east-west runway, specifically reconstruction of the Runway 29 HOX MALSR lighting system, which provides approach lighting with sequenced flashing lights.

- Partner Content - The Bookkeeper: Behind the Scenes of Success From bustling restaurants and family-owned shops to contractors and creative agencies, local businesses shape the pulse of every parish. Behind many of these success... Read More

Construction is expected to be completed by December 2026. The rehabilitation project represents an important investment in the long-term sustainability of MSY’s airfield infrastructure.

Due to this temporary runway closure, certain parts of Kenner and the surrounding areas may experience an increase in aircraft noise. If the work is completed earlier than the announced schedule, normal aircraft arrival and departure patterns on both runways will resume. This temporary runway closure will not impact any airline operations or flight schedules.