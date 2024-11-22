MSY Airport Says Dec. 1 Will Be Busiest Travel Day, Suggests Reserving Parking

NEW ORLEANS (Nov. 22, 2024) — Louis Armstrong New Orleans International Airport (MSY) has released a statement regarding the busy upcoming holiday season, advising travelers that Sunday, Dec. 1, 2024 is anticipated to be a record breaking travel day. For the Thanksgiving holiday travel weekend, from Tuesday, Nov. 26 through Monday, Dec. 2, there will be over 341,000 available seats to and from MSY. Sunday, Dec. 1, 2024, is expected to be the busiest travel day with over 57,000 available seats.

Airport representatives suggest reserving parking at least 24 hours in advance of flights via park.flymsy.com

(The Park MSY Express Economy Garage is a cost-effective option at $12 per day with free baggage drop off on Level 1 of the Garage for American, Delta, Southwest, Spirit and United Airlines. After taking the shuttle to the terminal, passengers can then head directly to the checkpoint to go through security.)

Despite waits this fall that have taken three hours, the airport still suggests travelers arrive two hours prior to their flights. “Give yourself extra time during peak periods from 5 a.m. to 7 a.m. and 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. to get through security and to your gate,” representatives state. They also suggested storing gifts in bags to avoid having to rewrap them if TSA has to check the items.

In hopes of making the travel experience more efficient and secure, TSA is upgrading equipment at the security checkpoint and installing 11 new automated screening lanes (ASLs). Once complete, the new equipment will allow for two extra lanes during the busy periods, bringing the total from 15 to 17 lanes. MSY representatives believe passengers will benefit from the faster process, which allows them to keep large electronics in their luggage. Automated, powered conveyor rollers will move bins into the X-ray machine tunnel and then return the bins to the front of the security checkpoint.”

A new lane for CLEAR + TSA Pre-Check was recently added to the right side of the checkpoint. Passengers with both CLEAR and TSA Pre-Check should use this new lane to use both of these benefits.