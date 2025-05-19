MSY Airport Recognized by Uber with Quickest Pickup Award

NEW ORLEANS (press release) – The Louis Armstrong New Orleans International Airport (MSY) has received the 2024 Quickest Pickup award from Uber in recognition of MSY’s industry-leading average wait time of 4.1 minutes between rider request and pickup. The award celebrates MSY’s commitment to streamlining the passenger experience, especially in the critical moments after travelers land.

“Speed matters, and the ground transportation team at Louis Armstrong New Orleans International Airport (MSY) has set the bar high with an impressive average wait time,” said Uber. “By dedicating a close-by staging lot, optimizing pickup locations, and leveraging Uber’s ExpressMatch technology to reposition a limited number of drivers directly to the terminal, MSY has made getting a ride faster and more convenient than ever.”

MSY previously received this same recognition from Uber in 2021.

“We understand that a traveler’s journey doesn’t end when the plane lands. We have created a system that gets passengers on their way quickly and seamlessly through strategic planning and strong partnerships,” said Kevin Dolliole, Director of Aviation for MSY. “This recognition from Uber reflects our commitment to innovation and ongoing effort to elevate the travel experience.”

Uber’s airport awards program recognizes outstanding partners across the U.S. and Canada in customer experience, sustainability, and ground transportation efficiency categories. In addition to New Orleans, Chicago, Kansas City, Las Vegas, and Vancouver airports were recognized for creating best-in-class rideshare experiences.

Uber Technologies, Inc., based in San Francisco, is a leading American technology company specializing in ride-hailing, food delivery, freight, and package delivery services. Founded in 2009 by Garrett Camp and Travis Kalanick, Uber now operates in over 70 countries and more than 15,000 cities. As of 2024, the company coordinated an average of 28 million trips per day and served over 150 million monthly active users. Its core business remains mobility, but Uber Eats—launched in 2014—has grown into a major player in food and grocery delivery.

In May 2025, Uber expanded further by acquiring 85% of Turkish delivery firm Trendyol Go. Financially, Uber reported $43.9 billion in revenue and $9.8 billion in net income in 2024, with ride-hailing accounting for 57% of its revenue, food delivery for 31%, and freight for nearly 12%.

Uber continues to innovate through features like Route Share and Commute Hub, aimed at providing more affordable options for everyday riders, as well as tools like the Uber Eats Savings Slider and a new Dine Out reservation system integrated with OpenTable. It is also expanding autonomous vehicle services via partnerships with companies like Avride and Waymo, with test operations underway in cities such as Austin and Dallas. The company has pledged to become a fully electric, zero-emission platform by 2040 as part of its broader sustainability goals.