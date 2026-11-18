NEW ORLEANS — Louis Armstrong New Orleans International Airport (MSY) has begun construction on a $5.6 million project that will add 380 parking spaces within walking distance of the terminal. The initiative is part of a broader regional effort to expand airport capacity, attract additional airline service and bring more domestic and international travelers to New Orleans to support economic growth.

The MSY parking expansion project includes two new surface parking lots, one east of the Short-Term Garage and another east of the Long-Term Garage. Construction is expected to be completed by April 2027 without affecting existing parking availability.

“This parking expansion is an important investment in our airport infrastructure,” said Helena Moreno, Mayor of New Orleans. “It helps ensure that we keep pace with growth while providing greater convenience for residents and visitors traveling to and from our city.”

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MSY Airport Expansion Part of Regional Economic Strategy

In March, Moreno joined the New Orleans Aviation Board, Greater New Orleans, Inc., New Orleans & Company and parish leaders to outline MSY’s long-term master plan, which proposes a second terminal, 10 to 15 additional aircraft gates, roadway improvements and another parking garage. Airport officials are targeting 2031 for the first phase of the expansion.

The plan also envisions redeveloping portions of the former terminal complex for aircraft maintenance, air cargo operations, hangars and other aviation-related businesses. MSY announced in March that it had submitted the master plan to the Federal Aviation Administration for acceptance.

“MSY continues to perform at a high level, serving nearly 12.5 million passengers and earning national recognition for excellence,” said Moreno in announcing the master plan in March. “The Master Plan will guide the next phase, keeping our airport efficient, modern, and ready for New Orleans’ continued growth.”

New Flights Expand Domestic and International Connections

Recent airline announcements include Aeromexico’s planned year-round nonstop service between New Orleans and Mexico City, beginning June 17, 2027. The four weekly flights, operated in partnership with Delta Air Lines, will provide access to more than 100 destinations through Aeromexico’s network.

Other recent airline additions and announcements include:

Breeze Airways: Service from Louisville and planned flights from Phoenix.

Frontier Airlines: Service from Tampa.

Avelo Airlines: Twice-weekly nonstop service to McKinney National Airport in the Dallas metropolitan area, beginning Dec. 17, 2026.

British Airways: Increased nonstop service between New Orleans and London Heathrow from three to four weekly flights beginning Oct. 26.

During an October economic development mission to Paris, Moreno met with Air France representatives to discuss potential nonstop service between New Orleans and the French capital, although no route has been announced yet.

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National Travel Trends Present Challenges

The airport’s expansion efforts come amid broader challenges affecting U.S. air travel, including higher travel costs, economic uncertainty and declining international visitation. A November forecast from the U.S. Travel Association projects domestic air trips will decline 0.8% in 2026, while international arrivals will fall to approximately 67.8 million, down from 68.3 million in 2025. The outlook varies by market, with Canadian visitation projected to decline another 3.3% while visits from Mexico are expected to increase 10.3%.

Trade tensions and changing international perceptions of the United States have also contributed to concerns about weaker inbound tourism.

MSY has experienced a decline in passenger traffic this year. According to figures presented to the New Orleans City Council’s Transportation & Airport Committee on Nov. 12, the airport served 8.6 million passengers through September 2026, down 6.3% from approximately 9.2 million during the same period in 2025.

Airport Parking Expansion Focus on Capacity and Convenience

The parking expansion is one of several infrastructure projects underway at MSY, alongside a $65 million baggage screening expansion, a $26.8 million shuttle connector road linking the airport’s north and south campuses, and a $7 million east apron expansion to increase aircraft parking capacity.

Unlike parking at the Economy Garage, which requires a shuttle ride to the terminal, the new spaces will allow travelers to walk directly to the airport.

“As parking demand at MSY continues to grow, expanding our parking capacity is an important investment in convenience and reliability,” said Kevin Dolliole, Director of Aviation for MSY. “Parking is one of the first and last touchpoints of a passenger’s trip, and we want that experience to be simple and stress-free.”