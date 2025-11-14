Mouledoux, Bland, Legrand & Brackett Adds Metairie Firm

NEW ORLEANS (press release) – Mouledoux, Bland, Legrand & Brackett, LLC (MBLB) in New Orleans, and Larzelere Picou Wells Simpson Lonero, LLC (Larzelere Picou) in Metairie, have agreed to merge effective Jan. 1, 2026, continuing under the name of Mouledoux, Bland, Legrand & Brackett, LLC. The merger brings together two defense firms that have decades of experience handling claims in the insurance, maritime, and transportation practice areas.

With the addition of Larzelere Picou’s attorneys, including partners Jay M. Lonero and Morgan J. Wells, Jr., MBLB will be able to offer greater resources, enhanced industry knowledge and expanded reach in Louisiana, throughout the U.S. and internationally. Key practice areas that Larzelere Picou bring to the firm are insurance coverage, construction, energy, and trucking.

Alan G. Brackett will continue to serve as the managing member of MBLB. Founded in 1997, MBLB merged with another defense firm in April. As Mr. Brackett notes, “It wasn’t on our agenda to look for another merger opportunity in the New Orleans area this year, but a colleague who is a friend of both of our firms suggested we should talk. We’ve known each other’s firm for decades, and as we began our discussions, we became convinced that our cultures, ethos and vision were a great fit and would expand opportunities for both of our practices. We’re excited about what this opportunity brings for the future.”

“We look forward to our merger with MBLB. We have worked with their attorneys for many years and are proud to be joining a firm with counsel who exhibit superior professionalism and legal acumen,” Lonero said. “Our combined practice areas and the vast array of knowledge and experience amongst our lawyers will benefit not only the firm, but more importantly, the clients we represent.”

“Larzelere Picou was founded in 1988 as an admiralty, maritime, and energy law firm focusing both on insurance coverage and defense litigation,” said Wells. “Since then, our firm has expanded its focus into other areas of law involving our two main practice areas. Our merger with MBLB, a firm that shares our goals, values, and dedication to providing a high level of service to our clients, will allow us to broaden our base of expertise, a win for our collective clients. We are eager to begin the next chapter of our practice, and we are excited to join MBLB in this endeavor.”

Larzelere Picou’s attorneys and staff will relocate to MBLB’s offices in the Hancock Whitney Center (701 Poydras St., Suite 600) in downtown New Orleans.

Mouledoux, Bland, Legrand & Brackett expanded to Chicago, Illinois, in October 2024, and also has an office in Lafayette, Louisiana. The addition of the attorneys from Larzelere Picou brings the defense firm’s total attorney count to over 70 lawyers.

For more information, visit www.mblb.com.