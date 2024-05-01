Publisher’s Note: Mother’s Day Wishes

As we enter May and celebrate Mother’s Day, I want to wish not only my wife, mom, and mother-in-law a wonderful Mother’s Day, but now all my daughters.

Last month, Mallary and Ryan had a beautiful baby girl. I am so proud of them as new parents. They are doing excellent, and with Emma have become a beautiful family.

If you have followed my publisher’s note, you will know that this makes three grandchildren for Andrea and I. All three of our daughters are now moms, making us very proud to wish them a wonderful Mother’s Day.

This month, Biz New Orleans focuses on women and the contributions they make in the community. I have always been a girl dad and strong believer in helping our female staff in any way possible if they choose to make a professional career as a working mom. We currently have 13 moms at the office, and I wish all of them a fantastic Mother’s Day.

Also in this issue, you will find more than 25 Women to Watch profiles — great stories of women and their personal journey. This annual section rounds out an excellent May issue for Biz New Orleans.

Not to bury the lead, but what do you think of BizNewOrleans.com? We have redesigned our website and added all new features. We are moving to exclusive content and providing you with more data than ever before. We are also now offering you the option to become an Insider with Biz, which includes exclusive access to lead stories, breaking news, business information, and behind the scenes access to events and learning. Visit us online and click on Become an Insider today.

Todd Matherne, CEO and Publisher

Renaissance Publishing