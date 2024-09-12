Most Ochsner Health Clinics And Urgent Cares Resuming Normal Operations

If you are experiencing a medical emergency, please dial 911.

When possible, patients are encouraged to use Ochsner Connected Anywhere, which connects patients to Ochsner physicians for urgent care and behavioral health virtual visits. Patients who live in Louisiana can download the MyOchsner mobile app on iOS or Android to receive care and those who live outside of Louisiana can download the Ochsner Connected Anywhere mobile app on iOS or Android to receive care. For more information about these services, visit ochsner.org/connectedanywhere .

Elective procedures are also resuming today. Patients will be contacted if any appointment times need to be adjusted.

NEW ORLEANS – Most Ochsner Health clinics and urgent care locations in the New Orleans area and on the Northshore have resumed normal operations today, Sept. 12, after assessment by Oschner’s facilities and emergency management teams. Up-to-date information is available at www.ochsner.org/status

Most Ochsner Health clinics and urgent care locations in the New Orleans area and on the Northshore have resumed normal operations today, Sept. 12, after assessment by Oschner's facilities and emergency management teams. Up-to-date information is available at

www.ochsner.org/status

Elective procedures are also resuming today. Patients will be contacted if any appointment times need to be adjusted.

When possible, patients are encouraged to use Ochsner Connected Anywhere, which connects patients to Ochsner physicians for urgent care and behavioral health virtual visits. Patients who live in Louisiana can download the MyOchsner mobile app on iOS or Android to receive care and those who live outside of Louisiana can download the Ochsner Connected Anywhere mobile app on iOS or Android to receive care. For more information about these services, visit ochsner.org/connectedanywhere .

If you are experiencing a medical emergency, please dial 911.

NEW ORLEANS –