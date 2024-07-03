Login
Become an Insider
Login
Become an Insider
Real Estate

Mosaic Property Valuations Hosted Event to Celebrate New Name

July 3, 2024   |By
L to R: Daniel Schwertz, Arthur Schwertz, Sheila Schwertz, D. Parker Moring Jr., Paige Davis, Amanda Hoerner

NEW ORLEANS — In June, the company formerly known as Valbridge Property Advisors | South Louisiana hosted a ribbon-cutting ceremony and open house to celebrate its new brand identity: Mosaic Property Valuations. Representatives of the New Orleans and Jefferson chambers of commerce participated in the event.

“We are excited to begin a new chapter as Mosaic Property Valuations,” said Mosaic Principal and Senior Managing Director Arthur L. Schwertz in a press release. “Our team has spent the past decade developing a business model that delivers tailored valuation solutions to each client, and our new identity allows us to match solutions to the needs of our current and future clients while maintaining the unwavering quality and expertise for which we are known.” 

Mosaic Property Valuations offers general-purpose appraisals, partial interest valuations, tax appeals, litigation support, market research and feasibility studies.

- Sponsors -

“Just as a mosaic is made up of smaller pieces that come together to form a larger image, each property we appraise has its own characteristics and unique valuation story,” said Sheila Schwertz, the company’s principal and vice president of staff and community relations. “Our expertise lies in interpreting these narratives with precision, clarity and purpose.”

Senior Managing Directors Arthur Schwertz, D. Parker Moring Jr. lead the valuation efforts, while partners Sheila Schwertz and Daniel Schwertz focus on staff development, business growth, and community engagement.

Digital Sponsors / Become a Sponsor

Essential business news, thoughtful analysis and valuable insights for New Orleans area business leaders.

Company Info

About Us
Contact Us
Subscribe
Advertise
Issue Archive

Get Our Email Updates

Sign Up Now

Follow Us

Copyright © 2024 Renaissance Publishing. All Rights Reserved.

Follow the issues, companies and people that matter most to business in New Orleans.

Email Newsletter

Sign up for our email newsletter