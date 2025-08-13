Morrison Lecture Explores 20 Years of Post-Katrina Planning

NEW ORLEANS – The 2025 Morrison Lecture, “We’re Not Done Yet: Post-Katrina Urban Planning Lessons,” will take place on Aug. 16 at the Williams Research Center. Registration is now open for the free biennial lecture, presented in partnership by the Historic New Orleans Collection, Vieux Carré Property Owners, Residents & Associates (VCPORA), and the Vieux Carre Commission Foundation.

As New Orleans approaches the 20th anniversary of Hurricane Katrina, the profound lessons in urban planning and equity continue to resonate with unparalleled importance and the 2025 Morrison Lecture provides a vital and timely exploration of the complex path to resilience, offering insights that extend far beyond New Orleans borders.

David Dixon – Nationally Renowned Urban Planner

Nationally renowned urban planner David Dixon, who helped draft the city’s post-Katrina Master Plan, will reframe the story of recovery at this year’s Morrison Lecture. Dixon says it won’t be told as a saga of missteps or a quest for perfection, but as the pursuit of an achievable, community-centered vision. Dixon will explore what was learned and how New Orleans is uniquely positioned for success thanks to its history, cultural diversity and strong neighborhood identities.

Dixon, Fellow of the American Institute of Architects, is currently serving as the Stantec Urban Places Fellow. Dixon leads interdisciplinary initiatives that merge planning, smart mobility, real estate, and design to help communities navigate demographic and technological change. His work has revitalized downtowns, fostered arts and innovation districts, and reimagined suburban spaces.

Widely recognized in his field, Dixon is a member of Residential Architecture Magazine’s Hall of Fame and a recipient of the American Institute of Architects’ Thomas Jefferson Medal for a career devoted to building “livable neighborhoods, vibrant civic spaces, and vital downtowns.”

Panel of Community Leaders

Following Dixon’s keynote address, a panel of local community leaders will reflect on their roles during the recovery and discuss ongoing opportunities for growth. The distinguished panel includes:

B. Mitchell (Broadmoor Improvement Association);

Marla Nelson (Freeport Professorship in Urban & Public Affairs); and

Mayra Pineda (Hispanic Chamber of Commerce of Louisiana).

“As we approach the 20th anniversary of Hurricane Katrina, the lessons learned in urban planning and community resilience remain incredibly vital,” says HNOC President and CEO, Daniel Hammer. “This year’s Morrison Lecture offers a crucial opportunity to reexamine New Orleans’s recovery not as a finished chapter, but as an ongoing pursuit of an equitable, community-centered future. By bringing together voices like David Dixon and our esteemed local leaders, we continue the legacy of Jacob Haight and Mary Meek Morrison in fostering critical conversations that safeguard and shape our city’s architectural heritage and its future.”

Memorial – French Quarter Residents Jacob Haight & Mary Meek Morrison

The Jacob Haight and Mary Meek Morrison Memorial Lecture honors the memory of two longtime French Quarter residents and staunch preservation advocates. From the 1930s onward, the couple played a vital role in raising awareness of the city’s architectural heritage and advancing preservation. The mission of the Morrison Lecture is to bring insight to the strengths and challenges of the Vieux Carré from various disciplines to educate about the value of preservation, and the lectures to have relevance to the Vieux Carré as a Living Historic District.

Nathan Chapman – President of VCPORA

“New Orleanians who lived through the aftermath of Hurricane Katrina will never forget those who helped us get back on our feet. David Dixon brought his national expertise in urban planning and design to the French Quarter and Central Business District. He then helped lead citizens who voted to change our city charter to create a Master Plan with the Force of Law,” recalls Nathan Chapman, who was president of VCPORA when Katrina hit, and serves again in that role today. “What’s interesting about this lecture is, more than a look back, David will guide the audience in an exciting look toward New Orleans’ next 20 years.”

About the Historic New Orleans Collection

Home to the world’s largest collection of materials related to the history and culture of New Orleans and the Gulf South, the Historic New Orleans Collection (HNOC) is a nonprofit institution dedicated to preserving the region’s distinctive heritage. Established in 1966 through the Kemper and Leila Williams Foundation, HNOC functions as a free museum, research center and publisher, spread across more than 15 historic buildings in the heart of the French Quarter. For more information, visit www.hnoc.org.

About the Vieux Carré Property Owners, Residents & Associates (VCPORA)

VCPORA is a nonprofit organization that advocates for the preservation and protection of the Vieux Carre as an international historic treasure, a major cultural and economic asset, and a living residential neighborhood that is valued and respected by all.

Organized in the 1920s and incorporated as a non-profit corporation on June 8, 1938, the organization dedicated itself in our state charter to the “preservation, restoration, beautification and general betterment of the Vieux Carré”. Our advocacy efforts can be broken down into four categories: