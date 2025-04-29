Morris Jeff Student Awarded Prestigious STEM Scholarship

NEW ORLEANS – Kyron Walker, a dedicated student from Morris Jeff Community School, has earned the prestigious HS² STEM Scholarship, a highly competitive award that provides first-generation and low-income high school students with a fully funded, immersive, three-summer STEM-focused college preparatory experience. The scholarship is an opportunity to engage in a rigorous STEM education at the Colorado Rocky Mountain School (CRMS) in Carbondale, Colorado, and is designed to enhance academic skills, leadership, and college readiness.

The HS² program offers students the chance to immerse themselves in a comprehensive educational environment that includes courses in mathematics, biology, computer science, and leadership development. Over the course of three summers, participants spend five weeks each summer at CRMS, where they not only focus on academic learning but also take part in outdoor activities.

This initiative aligns with national trends in workforce development, particularly in STEM fields. The U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics projects that employment in computer and information technology occupations will grow by 13% from 2020 to 2030, faster than the average for all occupations. Employment in engineering occupations is also expected to grow by 6% during the same period. These projections highlight the increasing demand for skilled workers in computing, engineering, and advanced manufacturing, and the importance of developing a workforce proficient in STEM skills to drive economic growth and competitiveness.

“I was filled with joy and elation after receiving my acceptance letter,” Walker said. “I wanted to explore other regions of the country, and I enjoy science, so applying felt like the perfect opportunity.”

Walker’s interest in science, technology, and, in particular, computer science, has been nurtured since childhood. Growing up with a father who works in IT, computers have always been a part of his world. “I can’t really think of the first time I was interested in computer science—computers have always been around our house,” he said.

“In my opinion, the essay was the hardest part,” Walker said. “It took me a while to compile and sort through my ideas.” But his persistence and passion for STEM education ultimately paid off. “When I’m truly motivated and interested in something, I devote my whole body and spirit to completing the task,” Walker said. He credits his mother as a major influence on his path. “If it wasn’t for her nurturing me and cultivating my talents, I would have never wanted to do this program,” he said.

“All of us at Morris Jeff are incredibly proud of Kyron, whose relentless dedication to learning has earned him the prestigious HS² STEM Scholarship,” said Patricia Perkins, Head of School at Morris Jeff Community School. “Kyron truly embodies what it means to be a Morris Jeff student—he’s an inquirer who seeks out new knowledge with enthusiasm, a risk-taker unafraid to step into challenging opportunities, and a reflective learner who grows from every experience. His HS² STEM Scholarship is a powerful recognition of his hard work and bright potential.”

“I want to go to a good college and get a good job,” Walker said.

Students who participate in the HS² program engage in six hours of academic classes daily and live on the CRMS campus in a supportive, close-knit environment that fosters independence and prepares them for college. The program is targeted at first-generation and low-income students, with a particular focus on public and charter school students from New York City, Denver, Fort Worth, and New Orleans.

HS² boasts a 100% graduation rate, and 90% of its alumni graduate from college within four to six years, many from prestigious institutions, including Ivy League schools.

Morris Jeff Community School is a Mid-City school serving students from Pre-K through 12th grade and offers the International Baccalaureate (IB) curriculum. Founded in 2009, Morris Jeff has grown to become one of the largest charter schools in the city, with approximately 1,450 students enrolled. The school is operated by the Orleans Parish School Board and is part of the Recovery School District’s charter network, providing students with opportunities for rigorous academic growth and development.