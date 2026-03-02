Morial Awards Open Nominations for 6th Year

NEW ORLEANS – The New Orleans Ernest N. Morial Convention Center (NOENMCC), the Ernest N. Morial New Orleans Exhibition Hall Authority (the Authority), in partnership with the Urban League of Louisiana open nominations for the sixth annual Morial Awards.

The program recognizes one small business and one corporation for making exceptional contributions to sustainability, economic growth and community impact over the past year. The awards showcase Louisiana businesses driving innovation and opportunity across the state. Submissions are due March 3, and the winners will be recognized at the awards ceremony on May 21.

Morial Awards Honor Legacy

Now in its sixth year, the Morial Awards honor the legacy of Ernest N. Morial, the former New Orleans mayor and namesake of the Convention Center. A civil rights leader and political trailblazer, Morial made history in 1977 as the city’s first Black mayor. He was also a strong advocate for the Convention Center’s development, envisioning it as a driver of economic growth that would create opportunities for local and diverse small businesses. The Morial Awards continue to recognize organizations that carry forward that vision today.

- Sponsors -

“The Morial Awards reflect the Convention Center’s commitment to strengthening New Orleans’ business ecosystem and creating pathways for local companies to grow,” said Jim Cook, President and CEO of the New Orleans Ernest N. Morial Convention Center. “Each year, we see businesses that are not only succeeding in the marketplace but also investing in their communities and workforce. We look forward to celebrating this year’s nominees and the impact they are making across Louisiana.”

Last year’s Morial Awards saw judges name Audubon Nature Institute as Corporation of the Year, and Tre’s Street Kitchen, a local, family-run food service company founded by husband-and-wife team Tremaine and Kristen Devine, as Small Business of the Year. Applications are currently open, and submissions are due March 3. Find the application and eligibility information at morialaward.com.

“The Morial Awards spotlight businesses that are contributing to Louisiana’s long-term economic strength,” said Judy Reese Morse, president and CEO of the Urban League of Louisiana. “By investing in people, innovation and local communities, these organizations are helping create sustainable pathways for growth throughout the state.”

- Partner Content - The Bookkeeper: Behind the Scenes of Success From bustling restaurants and family-owned shops to contractors and creative agencies, local businesses shape the pulse of every parish. Behind many of these success... Read More

Convention Center SEB Program

The Convention Center is dedicated to supporting New Orleans’ business community through its SEB Program. Since its launch in 2019, the NOENMCC has awarded $54 million in contracts to SEB and DBE vendors. To learn more about the NOENMCC’s Small and Emerging Business Program, visit exhallnola.com.