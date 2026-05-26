Morial Awards Mark 6th Year With New Sybil Honor

NEW ORLEANS – The 6th Annual Morial Awards named the Port of New Orleans as Corporation of the Year and Leroy’s LipSmack’n Lemonade as Small Business of the Year, recognizing their contributions to economic growth, innovation and community impact across Louisiana. The awards are presented by the Ernest N. Morial New Orleans Exhibition Hall Authority, the Convention Center and the Urban League of Louisiana.

Legacy Of The Morial Awards

The Morial Awards were established in 2019 to celebrate the legacy of Ernest N. Morial, New Orleans’ first Black mayor and a lifelong civil rights champion. Morial believed the Convention Center could serve as more than an economic driver for the city. He saw it as a catalyst for opportunity, growth and inclusion for local and diverse businesses. Today, the Morial Awards carry that vision forward by recognizing organizations making a meaningful impact in communities across Louisiana.

New Sybil Award Announced

This year’s program also included the announcement of the Sybil Award, a new recognition that will debut as part of next year’s Morial Awards. The award will honor the life and legacy of Sybil Haydel Morial, an educator, author, activist and civic leader who advanced education, civil rights and opportunities for women and families in New Orleans and beyond. As the wife of Ernest N. Morial and a trailblazing leader in her own right, she helped shape generations of civic and community leadership across Louisiana.

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“As we celebrate the sixth year of the Morial Awards, we continue to honor Mayor Ernest N. Morial’s vision for a more inclusive and economically empowered Louisiana,” said Jim Cook, president and CEO of the New Orleans Ernest N. Morial Convention Center.

Cook said the awards recognize businesses and leaders that are creating opportunity, strengthening communities and driving meaningful impact across Louisiana.

“We are proud to celebrate organizations that reflect the spirit of innovation, leadership and service that Mayor Morial championed throughout his life. This year’s announcement of the Sybil Award also allows us to recognize the extraordinary legacy of Mrs. Morial and the lasting impact she made through her leadership, advocacy and commitment to education and civil rights. Together, their influence continues to inspire the next generation of leaders across Louisiana,” said Cook.

2026 Winners And Finalists

Selected by a panel of judges, the Corporation of the Year award went to the Port of New Orleans. Finalists included DePaul Community Health Centers and Open Waters Maritime Career Development Program. Leroy’s LipSmack’n Lemonade was named Small Business of the Year. Finalists included Henley Construction Group and Spears Group.

Small Business Of The Year: Leroy’s LipSmack’n Lemonade

Leroy’s LipSmack’n Lemonade, founded in 2012, began as a front-yard stand during National Lemonade Day and has grown into a community-driven brand sold across Louisiana. The company is featured at LSU sporting events, local retailers and community gatherings. Inspired by founder Leroy Hayward III’s journey with autism and hearing loss, the business supports children with special needs, local hospitals and community initiatives.

“Receiving the Morial Award is truly meaningful for our team,” said Sherilyn Hayward, owner of Leroy’s LipSmack’n Lemonade. “Small businesses play an important role in shaping Louisiana’s economy and communities, and we are proud to be part of that story. This recognition reflects the hard work, passion and commitment that drive everything we do each day.”

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Corporation Of The Year: Port Of New Orleans

The Port of New Orleans is a multimodal gateway for global commerce and one of the state’s leading economic drivers. Established in 1896, it connects Louisiana businesses to global markets through river, rail, road and cruise operations along the Mississippi River. The port continues to invest in infrastructure, innovation and long-term growth while supporting jobs and trade across the region.

“We are deeply honored to be recognized as this year’s Morial Award recipient,” said Beth Branch, Port NOLA president and CEO and New Orleans Public Belt Railroad CEO. “At the heart of our mission is a commitment to strengthening Louisiana through meaningful partnerships, economic opportunity and long-term investment in the communities we serve. This recognition reflects the collective efforts of our employees, partners and stakeholders who help drive lasting impact across our state.”

The sixth annual Morial Awards featured a keynote address by Marc Morial, with live music from The Brice Miller Band. Michelle Miller served as master of ceremonies.

This year’s event was supported by Gold sponsors Gallagher, JPMorgan Chase & Co. and AECOM Broadmoor; Silver sponsors Xavier University of Louisiana and DePaul Community Health Centers; Educator sponsors the Port of New Orleans, Source One Facilities and Kiewit; and Patron sponsors All South Consulting Engineers, Audubon Nature Institute and BearCom.