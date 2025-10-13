Moreno Prioritizes Growth and Fiscal Stability

Become an Insider and get immediate access to Insider only content.

NEW ORLEANS – Mayor-elect Helena Moreno, who secured an outright victory with 55% of the vote, says her administration will prioritize rebuilding confidence in City Hall through better fiscal management, improved infrastructure, and a more responsive, business-friendly government when she takes office Jan. 12.

Moreno’s decisive primary victory is only the second time since 2010 that a candidate has won an open New Orleans mayoral race without a runoff, signaling a mandate for change.

Her early focus centers on fixing city streets, addressing the multimillion-dollar budget deficit projected for the next fiscal year, and ending the internal gridlock that has slowed decision-making and service delivery across city departments.

Restoring Fiscal Discipline and Predictability

Moreno has consistently advocated for fiscal balance and resisted raising local fees or taxes, emphasizing during her City Council tenure the importance of balanced budgets and efficient revenue strategies.

“New Orleans needs to get back to the basics — back to making our city truly work for everyone,” Moreno said.

The city’s multimillion-dollar General Fund shortfall will be a challenge, constraining resources for infrastructure, public safety, and other essential services. According to the Bureau of Governmental Research (BGR), maintaining reserves of at least 17% of the General Fund, about two months of operating expenses, would help ensure stability and resilience in a city vulnerable to disasters.

On economic development, Moreno has linked business confidence to efficient city operations. She has advocated for streamlined permitting, faster vendor payments, and stronger oversight of tax incentives to ensure development deals deliver measurable public benefit.

Her campaign platform has highlighted support for small and minority-owned businesses and a broader push to attract investment in underdeveloped areas such as New Orleans East.

She has also moved to reduce red tape in land-use permitting. In April 2025, she introduced legislation directing the City Planning Commission and Department of Safety & Permits to identify and remove unnecessary procedural barriers affecting permitting and licensing for residents and businesses.

Moreno has publicly emphasized the need for greater accountability and transparency at the Sewerage & Water Board and has tied improvements in drainage and flood control to restoring public trust.

Public Safety

Moreno has framed public safety as both a moral imperative and an economic necessity, arguing that sustained business confidence depends on a perception of safety and accountability.

As a councilmember, she led efforts to improve coordination among city departments on violent crime and pushed for greater transparency in policing technology, including an ordinance creating a public dashboard to track the use of facial recognition tools.

She also championed the introduction of rapid DNA testing at the Orleans Justice Center to reduce case backlogs and prevent the premature release of individuals wanted in violent crimes.

Building a More Responsive Government

For business leaders long frustrated by bureaucratic delays, inconsistent permitting timelines, and less than optimal interagency coordination, Moreno’s pledge to “end the infighting” at City Hall could mark one of the most consequential shifts in New Orleans’ governance and economic climate in years.

In a video message posted to her Facebook account after the election, Moreno thanked voters and outlined her readiness to lead.

“I want to tell you thank you for getting out there to vote. I am absolutely filled with gratitude for having the opportunity to now be the mayor-elect for the city of New Orleans,” she said. “The transition process has actually begun. When I take office in January, I am ready to start taking this city in a new direction. I look forward to continuing to work with Senator Royce Duplessis in the state legislature to get things done for our city and also with Councilmember Oliver Thomas.”