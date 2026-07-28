Moreno Launches Canal Street Renaissance Initiative. Photo provided by Gambel Communications.

NEW ORLEANS – Mayor Helena Moreno announced the Canal Street Renaissance Initiative on July 28, unveiling a long-term strategy to revitalize New Orleans’ historic commercial corridor by recruiting new retailers, attracting investment, bringing vacant storefronts and underused upper-floor spaces back into use, and improving the corridor’s safety, appearance and infrastructure.

The executive order names Sayde Finkel as Canal Street Renaissance Director, a new position responsible for coordinating city agencies and partner organizations while overseeing a three-phase plan that begins with public safety, code enforcement and infrastructure improvements before expanding to retail recruitment, arts and cultural programming, redevelopment and activation of upper-floor residential, hotel and office space.

“Canal Street is more than a roadway, it’s the front door to New Orleans and one of the most recognizable streets in America,” Mayor Moreno said. “For too long, everyone has agreed on the challenges, but no one has been responsible for bringing all of the pieces together. Today that changes. This initiative creates a clear strategy, strong accountability, and a dedicated coordinator within City Hall to ensure the work gets done to restore Canal Street as a vibrant destination for residents, businesses, and visitors.”

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Three-Phase Strategy

The initiative will roll out in three phases, beginning with efforts to improve public safety, quality of life, code enforcement, lighting, infrastructure and business engagement along the corridor.

Later phases will focus on recruiting retailers, filling vacant storefronts, activating upper-floor residential, hotel and office space, expanding arts and cultural programming, improving pedestrian safety and encouraging investment in redevelopment projects.

The new Canal Street Renaissance Director, Sayde Finkel, said the initiative is intended to build on the corridor’s role as a center of commerce and community.

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“Canal Street is one of New Orleans’ greatest assets and one of the most iconic streets in our country. It has long been a place where commerce, culture, and community come together, and our goal is to ensure it once again reflects the energy and creativity that define our city,” Finkel said.

Community Support for Canal Street Renaissance Initiative

The initiative also won support from the Celebrate Canal Coalition, a citizen-led organization that works with businesses, property owners and community partners to promote the revitalization of Canal Street. Among its projects is Windows on Canal, a storefront art initiative featuring installations by local artists.

Sandra Thompson Herman, founder and president of the Celebrate Canal Coalition, said the executive order marks an important milestone in the organization’s efforts to help revitalize Canal Street.

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“This is a truly magnificent day for New Orleans! We are simply delighted to see the administration prioritize the comprehensive revitalization of our city’s most iconic commercial corridor,” Herman said.

Herman said the executive order reflects years of work by the coalition to build support for a renewed vision for Canal Street.

“For the past two years, Celebrate Canal, a citizen-led coalition, has poured its heart into reimagining the endless possibilities for Canal Street. Today is wonderful proof that when a community unites with a clear, shared vision, wonderful momentum follows. By bringing city departments and neighborhood partners together in such a purposeful way, this executive order lays the foundation we need to raise Canal Street to its greatest potential.”

“We could not be more honored to stand alongside Mayor Helena Moreno today,” she said. “The Celebrate Canal Coalition is fully energized and eager to work hand-in-hand with the city to secure a brilliant, thriving future for Canal Street.”

Turning Vision Into Action

Finkel said the Canal Street Renaissance Initiative is designed to turn that vision into coordinated action across city agencies and community partners.

“This initiative is about bringing City agencies and stakeholders together around a shared vision to invest in infrastructure, improve public safety, strengthen code enforcement, enhance the pedestrian experience, activate retail and cultural spaces, and celebrate the traditions that make New Orleans unlike anywhere else,” said Finkel. “At the same time, we’re creating the conditions for long-term redevelopment and private investment that will attract businesses, residents, and visitors and help write this corridor’s next chapter. Together, we’re building a Canal Street that every New Orleanian can be proud of.”