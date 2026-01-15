Dr. Jenny Mains, Deputy Mayor for Economic Development – Moreno Appointments to Drive Economic Growth. Photo LinkedIn profile picture for Dr. Jenny Mains.

NEW ORLEANS – Mayor Helena Moreno’s senior leadership appointments, including the newly created Deputy Mayor for Economic Development, received City Council approval on Jan. 15.

Moreno has appointed Dr. Jenny Mains to serve as Deputy Mayor for Economic Development, a role that places economic growth, workforce development and business support at the center of city hall’s strategic priorities.

Why Moreno Chose Mains for Economic Development

Mains, a physician by training who later moved into private-sector leadership, brings a background grounded in frontline health care, systems management and population-level outcomes. As a physician, her work exposed her to the downstream economic effects of unemployment, unstable housing and limited access to education and transportation.

In addition to her medical career, Mains has held leadership roles at CRC Global Solutions, a New Orleans-based logistics and supply-chain services company, and founded its philanthropic arm, CRC We Care We Share, which focuses on workforce access and community investment. That combination of clinical experience and business operations places her at the intersection of public health, workforce readiness and economic growth.

As Deputy Mayor for Economic Development, Mains will oversee city efforts to expand job opportunities, attract private investment, support small business growth and strengthen workforce pipelines connecting residents to higher-wage careers, priorities that have taken on added urgency as the city addresses budget constraints and seeks to improve its overall economic competitiveness.

Mains’ appointment signals an emphasis on economic development strategies that link business growth with workforce participation and neighborhood-level opportunity. Her portfolio includes entrepreneurship, workforce development and the cultural economy.

Leadership Roles with Direct Business Impact

In addition to Mains, the City Council approved leadership team includes a series of deputy mayors and senior officials with portfolios that intersect closely with the business climate and operational health of the city:

Kevin Ferguson, Deputy Mayor and Chief of Staff: Ferguson, formerly vice president of external affairs at New Orleans & Company, brings extensive experience in government relations, partnership building and stakeholder engagement. His role will be central to coordinating city operations, external affairs and regional business collaborations, particularly as business leaders seek clearer communication with City Hall.

Joe Giarrusso, First Deputy Mayor and Chief Administrative Officer: Giarrusso, a former District A City Council member who led budget and infrastructure committees, will oversee day-to-day management of city departments and implementation of Moreno’s priorities. His early involvement in regular departmental check-ins underscores an emphasis on performance and accountability that business groups have advocated for.

Michael Harrison, Deputy Mayor of Public Safety: The former New Orleans Police Department superintendent will manage public safety strategy. Stronger public safety outcomes have long been tied to business confidence, tourism growth and neighborhood investment decisions.

Renee Lapeyrolerie, Deputy Mayor for External Affairs: A Moreno campaign veteran and community outreach leader, Lapeyrolerie is expected to spearhead business, civic and neighborhood engagement — a critical bridge between City Hall and local industries navigating permitting, licensing and regulatory processes.

Dr. Jennifer Avegno, Deputy Mayor of Health and Human Services: Avegno expands her citywide role to include health, EMS, violence prevention and social services. Her work intersects with workforce stability and public health infrastructure that influence employment outcomes and quality of life.

Stephen Nelson, Deputy Chief Administrative Officer for Infrastructure: Named to lead infrastructure coordination and frontline initiatives such as the “Lights On” streetlight repair program, Nelson’s role supports basic services that impact business districts’ safety, property values and day-to-day operations.

As Moreno’s administration moves forward with executing her 100-day agenda, these senior leaders are expected to play pivotal roles in addressing the city’s pressing challenges, from fiscal stabilization and basic service delivery to economic renewal and stronger partnerships with the business community.

Business leaders in New Orleans have welcomed Moreno’s emphasis on economic development and operational change, urging swift action on permitting reform, customer service improvements, workforce readiness and targeted incentives that can unlock private investment and job creation.

As these appointees assume their roles, their first tasks will include translating broad strategic ambitions into measurable outcomes for businesses across New Orleans.