Moreno Announces Senior Leadership Team

NEW ORLEANS — Mayor-elect Helena Moreno has announced the senior leadership team that will assume responsibility for running City Hall when she takes office in Jan., reviving a deputy-mayor structure last used during the Mitch Landrieu administration — a more formal, cabinet-style system that consolidates oversight under a small group of senior officials.

The appointments signal Moreno’s intention to stabilize city services, strengthen public-private collaboration and create a more predictable operating environment for businesses across New Orleans.

The lineup includes several familiar figures from city government, public safety, health care and tourism, including Kevin Ferguson, who will serve as deputy mayor and chief of staff.

- Sponsors -

Kevin Ferguson: Tourism, Partnerships, and Homelessness Initiatives to Shape New Role

Ferguson, currently vice president of external affairs and membership at New Orleans & Company, enters the role with experience in government relations, external partnerships and outreach to more than 1,200 hospitality-sector businesses.

His experience working across industries gives the incoming administration an immediate connection to the business groups that have been pushing for more streamlined permitting, cleaner corridors and improved public safety.

He has been a key leader behind initiatives such as Home for Good New Orleans, the region’s coordinated housing effort that has placed more than 1,000 formerly unhoused residents into permanent homes. Ferguson has also worked on collaborations that earned New Orleans its UNESCO Creative City of Music designation and helped launch the Recycle Dat Carnival recycling program, which diverted more than 110,000 pounds of waste from landfills.

- Partner Content - What Business Leaders Should Know Before Their Next IT Audit Information Technology (IT) audits have become a necessity for businesses, both big and small, to ascertain their level of technology and cybersecurity risk on a global... Read More

His community involvement spans numerous boards, including The Beach at UNO, Neutral Ground, Habitat for Humanity, the Contemporary Arts Center, and GNO, Inc.’s Next Gen Council — experience that positions him as a bridge between City Hall, civic partners and industry groups.

As chief of staff, Ferguson will oversee the mayor’s office operations, communications strategy, and intergovernmental affairs.

Giarrusso to Lead Day-to-Day Operations and Budget Recovery

Outgoing District A Councilmember Joe Giarrusso was named first deputy mayor and chief administrative officer. On the City Council, he chaired budget and infrastructure committees and was frequently at the forefront of debates over public safety funding, property taxes, infrastructure delays and fiscal management.

- Sponsors -

Giarrusso, an attorney and mediator who now works in government relations and public policy law, will oversee the city’s departmental operations and Moreno’s efforts to close a projected budget deficit of more than $200 million.

Harrison Returns as Deputy Mayor of Public Safety

Former New Orleans Police Superintendent Michael Harrison will return to city government as deputy mayor of public safety. Harrison previously led NOPD during a critical phase of its federal consent decree and later served as police commissioner in Baltimore.

During his earlier tenure in New Orleans, the city recorded a drop in homicides to levels not seen since the early 1970s. In his new position, he will oversee NOPD, the Fire Department, the Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness, and the Office of Criminal Justice Coordination.

Avegno to Oversee Health, Human Services, EMS & Homelessness Strategy

Dr. Jennifer Avegno, director of the New Orleans Health Department since 2018, will serve as deputy mayor of health and human services while continuing as the city’s chief medical officer. An emergency physician trained at LSU/Charity Hospital, Avegno was a central public voice during the COVID-19 pandemic and previously founded LSU’s Division of Community Health Relations & Engagement.

Her new role consolidates public health, EMS, violence prevention, youth and family services, and homelessness programming, effectively uniting many of the city’s human-services functions under a single deputy mayor to improve coordination.

Lapeyrolerie to Lead External Affairs and Community Outreach

Renée Lapeyrolerie, who managed Moreno’s mayoral campaign and currently leads the transition, will become deputy mayor for external affairs. She brings more than 30 years of experience in political communications, consulting and public service, including roles with the Louisiana Democratic Party, the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development’s Office of Multimodal Commerce, and the Sewerage & Water Board.

She will serve as the administration’s primary liaison to neighborhood organizations, civic groups, businesses and cultural partners, providing a dedicated channel for communication with business associations, chambers of commerce and industry groups seeking clearer guidance from City Hall.

Gipson Named City Attorney

Corporate attorney Charline K. Gipson, of counsel at Baker Donelson’s New Orleans office, will serve as city attorney. Her legal background includes corporate transactions, mergers and acquisitions, and general counsel services for public and private companies. She has been recognized by several legal publications for leadership in her field.

As city attorney, she will advise the mayor, City Council and city departments on contracts, litigation, land use, labor matters and consent decree issues while managing the city’s legal staff.

A Structured Approach to a Challenging Transition

Moreno’s decision to reinstate a multi-deputy-mayor structure reflects her emphasis on clear lines of responsibility and coordinated management. She has said the team shares her sense of urgency about stabilizing city services and navigating early challenges, including the significant budget shortfall.

The incoming leadership group is already working through the transition period to prepare policy directives, departmental assessments and early executive actions ahead of the Jan. 12 inauguration.