Morehouse General Hospital Wins LAMMICO Patient Safety Award. Photo provided by LAMMICO.

METAIRIE, La. — Metairie-based professional liability insurer LAMMICO has named Morehouse General Hospital in Bastrop, Louisiana, the recipient of its 11th Annual Patient Safety Award and Grant, recognizing the hospital’s efforts to reduce pressure injuries through improved prevention protocols, staff education and wound care practices.

The 2025-2026 award focused on reducing skin and pressure injuries, which remain a persistent challenge despite years of prevention efforts by hospitals, long-term care facilities and clinicians. Pressure injuries can be debilitating and painful for patients and can expose health care facilities to litigation.

Preventing those injuries is also a risk management priority for LAMMICO, which has provided professional liability insurance to physicians, hospitals and other health care providers for more than 40 years. The company operates across the southern United States.

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As part of the award process, applicants completed a skin and pressure injury course through LAMMICO’s learning management system. The course addressed risk factors, skin care and actions that can be taken to prevent pressure injuries.

Morehouse General Hospital received the award after demonstrating the greatest reduction in health care facility-acquired pressure injury rates resulting from its prevention and treatment efforts, along with its participation in LAMMICO’s risk management and patient safety education.

The hospital received a $10,000 grant for nursing professional development and a one-year Risk Manager membership to the American Society for Health Care Risk Management (ASHRM).

Hospital-Wide Initiative Reduces Pressure Injuries

Morehouse General Hospital implemented a hospital-wide wound care improvement initiative that included standardized pressure injury prevention protocols, structured skin assessments and staff education to support consistent practices across all patient care areas.

The initiative resulted in a significant reduction in wound care-related injuries and improved patient outcomes, according to LAMMICO.

Winston Medical Center Recognized by LAMMICO as Runner-Up

Winston Medical Center’s Turning Point geriatric/psychiatry unit in Louisville, Mississippi, was recognized as the second-place participant in the Patient Safety Award and Grant program.

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The hospital received a $5,000 grant for nursing professional development and a one-year Risk Manager membership to ASHRM.

The Turning Point unit implemented a patient safety initiative focused on skin integrity and wound prevention. Through staff engagement, education and ongoing quality improvement efforts, the initiative resulted in a significant reduction in wound care-related injuries and supported improved patient outcomes.