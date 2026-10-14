MoPho and Bar Sazerac Earn USA TODAY 10BEST Honors

NEW ORLEANS — Two dining concepts at Louis Armstrong New Orleans International Airport (MSY) have been recognized in the USA TODAY 10BEST 2026 Readers’ Choice Awards. MoPho ranked No. 7 for Best Airport Sit-Down Restaurant, while Bar Sazerac ranked No. 10 for Best Airport Bar.

Both concepts are operated by Areas USA. A panel of subject-matter experts and USA TODAY 10BEST editors selected the nominees, with winners determined by public vote.

MoPho

Located in Concourse B, MoPho was created by Chef Michael Gulotta and combines the flavors of Cajun and Southeast Asian cuisine. Travelers can choose from a range of pho dishes or try the po-mi, a cross between the po’boy and banh mi. The restaurant features a wide-ranging menu and long communal tables under colorful awnings, offering a casual dining experience inspired by New Orleans.

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“We are incredibly honored to have MoPho recognized as the No. 7 Best Airport Sit-Down Restaurant in the nation in the USA TODAY 10BEST Readers’ Choice Awards,” said Charles Simmons, director of operations at Areas USA. “We are proud to represent our city on a national stage, and we are grateful to the guests, supporters and team members who made this achievement possible.”

Bar Sazerac

Also located in Concourse B, Bar Sazerac draws on New Orleans’ cocktail culture with a menu of classic and creative drinks. The bar takes its name from the Sazerac, the official cocktail of New Orleans. Its menu features Sazerac Rye whiskey, a Bourbon Old Fashioned and the Bloody Mary Wheatley.

The recognition adds to Areas USA’s portfolio of award-winning airport dining concepts and highlights the presence of locally inspired restaurants and bars at MSY.

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Areas USA is the largest privately held travel hospitality company in the United States and a subsidiary of Areas Global, headquartered in Barcelona, Spain. The company operates more than 400 locations across 27 airports and 12 travel plazas, employing more than 6,000 people nationwide. Its airport portfolio includes Los Angeles International, Miami International, Chicago O’Hare International and Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International, among others. Areas USA also operates travel plaza dining and retail locations in Florida, Maryland and West Virginia.