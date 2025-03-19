Moon Holdings Announces Purchase of Public Relations and Marketing Agency

NEW ORLEANS (press release) – Mike Krass, entrepreneur and founder of Moon Holdings LLC., announced the purchase of interior design and home brand centric public relations and marketing agency, A Design Partnership (ADP). With this purchase, Krass has assumed the role of ADP’s CEO. The former ADP CEO, Natalie Norcross, will remain with the firm as its Chief Growth Officer and will spearhead all business development efforts.

“Natalie and the team at ADP have created a firm centered around design and home brand expertise that grew to a size and scale very few agencies have achieved. I’m excited at the opportunity to be here. Specifically, to provide designers and brands with subject matter expertise, and to not only offer clients a well-rounded suite of services, but the right services to help them grow their businesses for years to come,” said Mike Krass, A Design Partnership CEO and Founder of Moon Holdings.

Krass has purchased ADP in its entirety, and the agency, known for its work in the interior design, architecture, home brand and lifestyle spaces, will retain all of its current employees and roster of clients. The agency will continue to offer its existing monthly service programs, including: public relations, social media management, partnership and influencer marketing, email marketing, SEO and digital ads. ADP will also continue to offer brand and social media strategy programs, as well as its robust offering of courses.

“I am thrilled to have sold A Design Partnership to Mike Krass,” says Natalie Norcross. “Mike brings years of experience in Digital Marketing to the agency and will be a wonderful addition to the leadership team. He shares our commitment to providing exceptional service and building long-term partnerships. We are confident that under his leadership, A Design Partnership will continue to thrive and deliver notable results for our clients. This decision was made to accelerate our growth and expand the services we offer, ultimately providing our clients and the industry even greater value.”

Given Krass’ background as the founder and owner of digital marketing agency MKG Marketing, he looks to expand ADP’s existing digital ads capabilities to better help its clients reach their business growth goals. Since founding MKG Marketing in 2011, Krass has grown the company into a multimillion dollar business by championing a “people first” philosophy that promotes a strong work-life integration while systematically holding employees as well as clients accountable.

A Design Partnership was founded by Norcross in 2012, and since its inception, has grown to a team of 26. ADP currently enjoys working with and providing services to interior designers, architects, and home and lifestyle brands.

About A Design Partnership

A Design Partnership (ADP), founded in 2012 by Natalie Norcross and purchased by Mike Krass in 2025, is a strategic full-service communications agency that elevates brands in the architecture, design, home, hospitality and lifestyle industries. At A Design Partnership, our relationships with top-tier media publications have been cultivated through years of consistent communication and engagement.

ADP leverages years of deep, trusted relationships in the media industry to move brands from awareness to demand, to lead generation, to new clients. The agency is composed of strategic storytellers who know how to craft a comprehensive strategy through competitor and market research, strong brand positioning, compelling content, and proactive media relations. As a results-oriented and accountable team, ADP taps into its depth of experience to utilize the proven A Design Partnership® Impact Process for success.