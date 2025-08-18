Montaño Joins Audubon as Chief of Staff

NEW ORLEANS – Audubon Nature Institute has announced the appointment of Gilbert Montaño as its new Executive Vice President of Operations and Chief of Staff. Montaño brings a wealth of experience in public administration and fiscal management, having served as the Chief Administrative Officer (CAO) for the City of New Orleans for the past seven years.

In his new role at Audubon Nature Institute, Montaño will be responsible for coordinating internal operations of all Audubon facilities, strategic planning, and fostering collaborations that align with Audubon’s mission. During his tenure with the City of New Orleans, Montaño was instrumental in overseeing the city’s daily operations and implementing innovative solutions to enhance government efficiency. His leadership was pivotal in aligning financial decisions with community needs, reflecting a commitment to transparency and fiscal responsibility.

“We are thrilled to welcome Gilbert Montaño to our team,” said Michael J. Sawaya, President-Chief Executive Officer and L. Ronald Forman Chair in Conservation Leadership of Audubon Nature Institute. “His extensive experience in public administration and his dedication to community engagement make him an invaluable asset as we advance our initiatives.”

Montaño joins Audubon on September 2, 2025.

Audubon Nature Institute Leading the Riverfront For All Project

Audubon Nature Institute is spearheading the revitalization of the historic Governor Nicholls and Esplanade wharves, an initiative aimed at reconnecting New Orleanians with the Mississippi River and expanding public green space along the waterfront.

The “Riverfront For All” project, the development will create nearly 2.3 miles of uninterrupted riverfront access, stretching from Crescent Park in the Bywater to Spanish Plaza at Canal Street. Plans include a grand promenade linking Crescent Park and the Moon Walk, as well as new attractions such as the Wharves Plaza and Cultural Shed, Upriver Lawn, and Play Grove—designed as gathering places for recreation, festivals, and community events.

The wharves are owned by the Port of New Orleans, which has partnered with Audubon and the City through a cooperative agreement to redevelop the site. This continues a longstanding relationship between the Port and Audubon, dating back to 1990 when former wharf and warehouse property was transformed into Woldenberg Riverfront Park.

Construction began in August 2025, with initial work focused on site preparation and infrastructure improvements. Audubon has partnered with Broadmoor Construction to carry out the project, which is scheduled for completion in the third quarter of 2026

About Gilbert Montaño

Gilbert Montaño brings extensive expertise in public administration and fiscal management to his upcoming role at the Audubon Nature Institute, where he will serve as Executive Vice President of Operations and Chief of Staff beginning September 2, 2025. For the past seven years, he has served as Chief Administrative Officer (CAO) for the City of New Orleans, overseeing daily municipal operations and spearheading innovative strategies to improve government efficiency and financial accountability.

At Audubon, Montaño will be responsible for coordinating internal operations across all institute facilities, leading strategic planning initiatives, and fostering collaborations aligned with Audubon’s mission to connect people with nature.

About Audubon Nature Institute

Audubon Nature Institute is a New Orleans–based nonprofit that manages a diverse family of parks, museums, and conservation programs dedicated to celebrating and protecting nature. Its mission-driven work spans education, animal care, wildlife rehabilitation, and species survival efforts that serve the Gulf South and reach well beyond the region.

Facilities under Audubon’s stewardship include Audubon Zoo, Audubon Aquarium, Audubon Insectarium, Audubon Park and Woldenberg Riverfront Park, Audubon Louisiana Nature Center, the Freeport-McMoRan Audubon Species Survival Center, the Audubon Center for Research of Endangered Species, and the Audubon Coastal Wildlife Network. Together, these sites connect millions of visitors each year to the natural world while supporting critical scientific and conservation initiatives.

In 2023, the institute completed a major renovation of its downtown riverfront complex, reopening the aquarium and relocating the insectarium into the same building to create an integrated and reimagined visitor experience.

Audubon is led by President and CEO Michael J. Sawaya, who began his tenure in January 2025 following a board search. His appointment follows decades of transformative growth under longtime leader Ron Forman, who now serves as President Emeritus.

Audubon is advancing ambitious projects that build on its legacy of connecting people with nature. Current initiatives include the “Riverfront For All” project, a planned public park at the Governor Nicholls and Esplanade wharves that will expand green space and create nearly 2.3 miles of continuous riverfront access along the Mississippi River.