Monique Gonzalez Named LSU Law Associate Dean

BATON ROUGE — Monique Gonzalez has been named LSU Law associate dean and director of the law library and information technology services, effective June 1. She will be responsible for all law library and information technology management and operations, including collection development and maintenance, personnel management, and budgeting.

Since 2021, Gonzalez has served as senior research librarian at Norton Rose Fulbright, a global business law firm. She previously served as associate director of the Thurgood Marshall School of Law Library at Texas Southern University, where she began her law librarian career as learning resources librarian.

Gonzalez has worked as an attorney and program administrator for the Texas Court of Criminal Appeals, Judicial & Court Personnel Training; as a managing attorney for Texas Legal Services Center; and as an attorney for the Cusic Law Firm in Houston. She has also served as an adjunct faculty member at the Thurgood Marshall School of Law and the University of Texas School of Law while head of access services at the Tarton Law Library.

“As I step into my new role, I bring with me insights gained from two decades in the legal industry and witnessing its evolution firsthand. With an acute awareness of how technology is reshaping the practice of law, I look forward to leveraging these advancements to foster the development of future attorneys and to broaden access to essential legal information and resources for the broader community,” Gonzalez said. “I am excited to join the Law Center. The opportunity to contribute to this vibrant academic community known for its commitment to excellence in legal education is truly inspiring.”

Gonzalez earned her Master of Library and Information Science from the University of North Texas, her J.D. from Thurgood Marshall School of Law at Texas Southern University, and her B.A. from Texas A&M University.

“Monique has an impressive track record of leveraging technology to streamline processes, enhance data collection and analysis, and optimize operations in a variety of administrative positions,” said LSU Law Dean Alena Allen. “We are excited to welcome her to campus, and I am confident that our Law Library collections and information technology resources at LSU Law will be expanded and enhanced under her leadership.”