Monica Manzella Joins Kean Miller in New Orleans

NEW ORLEANS — Law firm Kean Miller has announced the addition of Monica J. Manzella to its New Orleans office. Manzella practices with the business and corporate, labor and employment, insurance, construction, intellectual property, data privacy, healthcare, and commercial litigation groups.

Manzella has practiced law for more than 18 years and has extensive litigation and transactional experience in corporate and commercial law, contract law, healthcare, privacy, data security, governmental standards of conduct and ethics law, acquisition and procurement law, construction law, labor and employment law, and personal injury, casualty, and insurance law.

Manzella earned a master’s degree in security studies and homeland defense and security from the Naval Postgraduate School in 2016. She earned her law degree from the Loyola University New Orleans College of Law in 2005 and her Bachelor of Arts in English and philosophy from Spring Hill College in 2002. She is an ANSI-accredited certified information privacy professional for the U.S. private sector (CIPP/US), designated by the International Association of Privacy Professionals (IAPP).